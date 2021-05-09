Analysis of the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix

05/09/2021 at 8:16 PM CEST

1 / Did Red Bull facilitate Hamilton’s triumph?

One had the feeling during the hot race that Red Bull had been wrong in its strategy by not stopping Max Verstappen when Lewis Hamilton made his second pitstop on lap 42. A priori, the Dutchman had a two-lap window to do so. and stay ahead of a race that he managed very well, without the slightest failure, but those of Milton Keynes understood that they had to do something different to win. It is true – and it is not the first time this season – that Mercedes has beaten Red Bull in the tactical game, but it is also true that Hamilton’s confidence, his speed, pace and the car he drives make him one step ahead . In fact, Lewis’ potential was better than Verstappen’s and I think he would have won the race whether he had made one or two stops. Max, however, is being a huge rival.

2 / Verstappen and his options for the championship

If the first four races of the season have taught us a lesson, it is that Hamilton’s only rival this year is Verstappen. The Englishman has won three of the four races – Bahrain, Portimao and Barcelona – while the Dutchman won in Imola, but while Valtteri Bottas accumulates one disappointment after another, Red Bull forces the champion to express the best of himself and of your car. Hamilton has put the direct to win the eighth title and continue to destroy all the records of Formula 1. 100 pole positions and 98 victories are marks that nobody could imagine and that will hardly be repeated. Fourteen points separate Lewis from Max, who has to take advantage of everything that comes his way and Monaco, in two weeks, is one of them. On the streets of the Principality, your car can be more competitive than the Mercedes and if so it cannot fail.

3 / Step forward for the continuity of F1

The Circuit de Catalunya celebrated the 31st uninterrupted F1 Spanish GP, a feat that only surpasses three other European tracks on the calendar – Hungaroring, Monza and Silverstone – and the appointment came at a time when many doubts had been raised about its continuity. in the calendar. After renewing for a year in the last two editions, the renewal was negotiated over the weekend, although despite having taken a step forward, the agreement is still in the air. Liberty Media has the certainty today of the interest of those responsible for the route to be followed, with Conseller Tremosa at the helm, but the agreement must receive the approval of the new Government of the Generalitat, which is the one who has to sign the guarantee. It works on a long-term commitment, which allows facing various updates to modernize the infrastructures.