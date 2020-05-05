Trump It has achieved a great achievement, uniting all parties in Iraq. Parliament unanimously calls for US troops to leave Iraq.

Qassem Soleimani, General of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, helped found the Shiite militias in Iraq, was helping the Syrian people with the National Defense Forces in the fight against terrorism in Damascus, fighting to unify the anti-imperialist forces of Palestine against the state of Israel, advising officers of the Syrian Arab Army …

Qassem Soleimani, has been intentionally killed in Iraq by United States aviation, as a consequence, the Iraqi people have burned the United States embassy in Baghdad.

We have been assassinated a titan, a Persian hero from the Middle East, a disciplined, committed, anti-imperialist military man in solidarity with the oppressed peoples of the world such as Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Yemen, Lebanon … With their actions thousands of lives have been saved , thus allowing terrorism and imperialism to meet unexpected resistance wherever their criminal wars and invasions went.

Gaddafi in Libya, the population of Panama, the indigenous people of Alto in Bolivia, the comrades of the Citizen Revolution and CONAIE in Ecuador, the mass graves found in the city of Homs (Syria) after their liberation from the terrorists, burned Chavista students alive and martyred by the Venezuelan fascist opposition, Chilean men and women blind at the hands of the “pacos”, tortured, murdered or disappeared in the democratic rebellion in Chile.

Now started 2020, imperialism and neoliberalism, which for many years have put a target on your head for your tenacity, organization and fight in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard facing Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia … Boosting the Shiite popular guerrilla movement and the anti-imperialist fight, avenging the bombings against school buses, massacres by religious fanaticism, rapes and humiliations against refugees in authentic concentration camps … These Yankee bombings have also killed number two of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Hezbollah, Abu Mehdi al Muhandis.

There is a great debate in the communist movement about our position against a war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a government that although it is anti-imperialist is also deeply fundamentalist. The Persian communists have led to brutal leftism, have failed to take advantage of the historical moment and have been eaten up by the contradictions.

If there had been an authentic strategic line, even with all the conservative and theocratic positions in Iran, you would still see yourself as communists in the Islamic Republic. Of course, comrades are that, comrades, it is not an excuse that they have been or are leftist to justify their executions under a government that penalizes homosexuality, lashes unionists, ultra-conservative (with fully reactionary drifts).

Iran’s opposition identify themselves as communists but go with flags of the Persian Empire loyal to the United States and the British Empire. Organizations like Nazanin Armanian, like the Kurdish PKK are the enemy from an anti-imperialist perspective, they should be disqualified for that, not for upholding revolutionary political ideas that many of us share. But cards on the table, now it’s time to support the Islamic Republic of Iran! The Solemmi assassination will affect all the peoples of the Middle East attacked by Israel and imperialism.

No one here supports the CIA, I have declared myself in defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran against a war situation due to the solidarity and anti-imperialist coverage that the country has, as the acts of Qassem Soleimani as general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

But lights do not remove shadows, in that republic it is voted, but the Ayatola is always in office, women have full access to health, education, I exercise, I can vote, they can serve as a teacher, hold public office (political and military) and would work. Iran’s own parliament insists that housework should be shared, not given only to the woman’s back as a housewife.

So I could go on to say enough on the achievements of the Iranian revolution. And it is both correct and obligatory to remember that the Persian communist forces were willing to treat popular anti-imperialist unity from many ideological, religious and political sides. When Jomeni triumphed, he outlawed the communist parties, and last but not least many of them went over to the proyankee side (a huge mistake, of course), but if we do not point out important errors or even such fundamentalist positions that the Islamic Republic leads, we will be deluding ourselves and there will be no way forward either.

The Iran Revolution had a great ideological debate. In many political facets, it was wanted from many political and religious sectors (including Islamists) that the Republic was not entirely Islamic. But Ayatollah Khoemini, already came with hundreds of armed, prepared, trained followers … He had garnered much support from the Persian people and their anti-imperialist and fundamentalist ideas to the disgrace of the Persian communists, religious liberals, socialists, activists integrated in cultural aspects such as literature, poetry that were persecuted and exiled.

It is worth remembering the 1988 communist massacres. The Tudeh, for example, put its forces to stop the oil industry when the Islamic revolution broke out, was a participant in the government until ’82, the year when they began to persecute, their leadership and some 10,000 Militants were jailed and hundreds executed in the following years.

ElEstado.Net you do not have to share all the content of the articles that are published in your Opinion Section.

Related