Analysis of the Monaco Grand Prix

05/23/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

Max verstappen He has turned the World Cup around after his first victory in the Principality, in a Monaco GP in which the Mercedes were shipwrecked and in which Carlos Sainz has achieved a brilliant second position, his first podium with Scuderia Ferrari. We analyze the keys to the race.

1 / Sainz is crowned among the Princes

Carlos Sainz’s career needed a weekend like this to be crowned as one of the leading players in the championship and, furthermore, to sink deep into the ranks of Scuderia Ferrari. His start with the Maranello team had been promising, with logical ups and downs in a discipline that does not admit preseason, but on the streets of the Principality he has revealed all his potential, squeezing the car to the fullest and putting the icing on the cake with his first podium. with the Italian team. Carlos Sainz has had a very serious race, always very focused, showing great pace and accompanied by a team that has executed a good strategy and a smooth pit stop. I have the feeling that if he had taken pole, he would have won, but this second place invites us to believe even more in him and in the possibilities of a car that seems to be clearly going ahead.

2 / Verstappen, flawless, squeezes Hamilton

The worst Lewis Hamilton in a long time has seen Max Verstappen snatch the World Championship lead from him after winning brilliantly at the Monaco GP, the fifth round of the season. The Dutchman has taken the challenge of dethroning the British champion very seriously and the fight looks set to end up being more fierce than we could anticipate beforehand. Four points separate them when there is a world ahead and at the moment in which no pilot is guessed who can interfere between them. Hamilton has won three of the five races – Bahrain, Portimao and Barcelona – while Verstappen has won in Imola and Monaco. Max’s first victory on the streets of the Principality was preceded by a brilliant display, an impeccable weekend in which the Red Bull driver made not the slightest mistake.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

3 / The great failure of Mercedes

Many times I have praised the work of Mercedes, both the car and the team and drivers, but in the Principality they have not been up to the task. Hamilton has been a shadow of himself, the strategy has been disastrous and the car has not had the potential that was expected. Lewis, with a failed attempt at ‘undercut’, has lost track positions with Vettel by mounting the harder tire, which has caused that he was not fast on his exit lap, he went from fifth to sixth to finish seventh. Valtteri Bottas, for his part, had to abandon because his right front tire got stuck and they couldn’t get him out in a disastrous pitstop. Special mention deserves the fact that Charles Leclerc, who had pole position, was unable to start due to a problem in a bearing, losing a golden opportunity and, on the other hand, highlighting the great career of Vettel, who has placed fifth with your Aston Martin.