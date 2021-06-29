Analysis of the Hyundai Bayon 2021

Good pretty and cheap. That is the magic recipe with which the new Hyundai Bayon has just landed in the small SUV market, a competitive market where it will have to deal with heavyweights such as the SEAT Arona, the Nissan Juke or the Volkswagen T-CRoss. And for him today, in this video test, we are going to tell you the best and worst of this Hyundai Bayon to know if it is the small and affordable crossover you are looking for.

Hyundai enters the mini SUV market with a new car in its range, with scarcely 4.18 meters long and a very striking design. Its exterior aesthetics mix features of Kona and Tucson, highlighting especially the LED headlights divided into two pieces, the use of a large grille, or the arrow-shaped taillights (also LED), which are also joined by a strip that occupies the entire horizontal section.

But the most curious thing about this Bayon is that, Despite being a notch below the Kona in positioning, and also being shorter, it promises more interior space for passengers and a larger boot capacity. Oh, and it also offers better ground clearance at 183mm, although unfortunately there will be no 4×4 on the Bayon.

Once we go inside, this Bayon stands out above the bulk of its rivals thanks to the availability of 10.25 “digital instrument cluster, multimedia interface with 8 or 10.25 “touch screen depending on the finish, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Andoid Auto (wireless) and a good number of services and solutions to take advantage of its connectivity.

To this we must add the presence of up to 3 USB ports throughout the passenger compartment (2 at the front and 1 at the rear), wireless charging base and a good deployment in driving assistance, finding active cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistant, blind spot warning or cross traffic alert. Hyundai wanted to take advantage of its novelty to, as it did the i20, take out the heavy artillery in terms of technology and assistance.

The habitability is another of the points where this Bayon manages to shine, because although the comfort of the front seats is high, but at the same time the expected in its segment, in the rear seats there is a pleasant surprise with a bench that can accommodate two adults over 1.80 meters without problems. In all levels a comfortable car feels, although the central square is only useful if children are traveling behind.

In terms of cargo volume, the Bayon achieves a very good figure, surpassing the 400 liters of the SEAT Arona, the 385 liters of the Volkswagen T-Cross or the 350 liters of the Opel Mokka. In fact, the Bayon offers 411 liters, which is 37 liters more than its bigger brother, the Hyundai Kona.

From 14,290 euros, in Quécochemecompro you have all the offers and promotions of the Hyundai Bayon

The Bayon is already on sale in Spain with a RRP price from 19,490 eurosHowever, given that Hyundai intends to gain a foothold in this competitive category, at the moment it offers up to 5,200 euros of promotional discount, leaving the final price in a more consistent 14,290 euros. With this amount it is placed at the level of cars such as the SEAT Arona, the Skoda Kamiq, the Kia Stonic or the Toyota Yaris Cross.

The range of powertrains available has 3 gasoline engines: 1.2 naturally aspirated 84 hp, 1.0 Turbo 100 hp and 1.0 Turbo 120 hp. There are no diesel options, however we do find 48-volt micro-hybrid versions of the 1-liter displacement engines, which can be combined with 6-speed manual gearboxes or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearboxes.

During our first contact, where we were driving the 120 hp 1.0 T-GDI engine, with 48-volt micro-hybrid technology and automatic transmission, we discovered a car that offers a high level of comfort and a noble and balanced behavior. It does not offer urban car sensations, rather it resembles the behavior of a compact, which speaks highly of its suspension tuning, steering and exterior isolation. The 120 hp of its micro-hybrid engine moves this car with ease, it is barely 1,200 kg in weight, however the consumption is not as tight as we expected with records that moved around 6.5-7 l / 100 km. All in all, the Bayon boasts a recipe that, without notably standing out over its rivals in any section, does allow it to offer a very good vision at a global level, which is postulated as a new reference in its class.