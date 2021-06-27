Analysis of the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix

06/27/2021 at 6:38 PM CEST

Max Verstappen achieved a resounding victory at the Red Bull Ring against a Lewis hamilton who never threw in the towel. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso they managed to finish in the top ten

first.

1 / Verstappen, add and go

The potential of Max Verstappen and Red Bull seems out of the question and, after a faltering start, both due to their own mistakes and the successes of their rivals, they establish themselves as a serious opponent. The Dutchman, in addition to adding his sixth pole position, achieved his thirteenth victory and the fourth of the season. He had, unlike France, a placid career, dominating from start to finish a Hamilton who never threw in the towel.

After eight races I am clear that the whole season will be a close fight between the two and consistency will be key, that a failure will pay dearly, but also that Red Bull has something more in the car than Mercedes. The Austrians have won five grands prix, the last four in one fell swoop and confidence grows with every km they do. The 18 points between Max and Lewis are nothing with 15 races to go, but they are a reliable indicator that the fight is more open than ever.

2 / Alonso brings out the genius

Fernando Alonso enjoys his return to Formula 1 as if he were a rookie and his talent allows him to extract the best of an Alpine that is still far from what was expected. The Asturian’s performance is on the rise as the races go by, with increasing confidence and he already has three consecutive great prizes finishing ahead of Esteban Ocon, his teammate, who is the best thermometer to assess the performance of some and others.

He did not make a start like in the last highlight of Baku, where he was sixth after passing four cars, but when the traffic lights went out at the Styrian GP he again showed his character, talent and mettle to take a step forward. Alonso brought out his genius, making the most of the car and scoring points that were difficult a priori. A second race will be held in Austria next week and, in the absence of the rain, another uphill race is expected for Fernando and his Alpine.

3 / The market and a hot summer

After the extension of Esteban Ocon’s contract with Alpine, nothing more and nothing less than three years, we are presented with a hot summer. The next few weeks, especially, are filled with speculation and rumors. In particular, regarding the renewal of Lewis Hamilton by Mercedes and the possible departure of Valtteri Bottas from the champion team. On the other hand, the future of Checo Pérez, who in a few months has earned the trust of the Red Bull bosses and, above all, the respect of Max Verstappen, who has already described him as the most powerful teammate ever. Dyed.

Hamilton seems willing this time not to be begged and wants to stamp his signature without delay, while everything indicates that Bottas’ career at Mercedes is coming to an end. The Finn will finish the season, but will not continue. Russell and Norris are the best positioned to inherit the most prized steering wheel on the grid.