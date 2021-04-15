Analysis of the fluidity of play in the five major leagues

04/15/2021

On at 18:46 CEST

Alberto Teruel

The CIES Football Observatory, in its monthly report number 64, has published a study to determine the fluidity of the game in the 37 European leagues. The study, which includes the matches played between July 1, 2019 and March 3, 2021, analyzes the total time the ball has been in play, as well as how interruptions affect injury time. The data extracted from this study will be used to analyze the effective playing time in each of the 5 major European leagues.

We understand effective playing time as the total number of minutes in which the ball rolls on the field of play, that is, the timing of the match without taking into account the interruptions. On average, the effective playing time recorded in the 37 competitions analyzed is 61.3%. Regarding the five major leagues, the Bundesliga presents the best records (63%), followed by Serie A (63.2%), Ligue 1 (62.4%), the Premier League (62%) and, in Ultimately, La Liga (59.9%), being the only major competition whose percentage is below the European average.

Contrary to what might be expected, there is no correlation between the percentage of effective play and the total duration of the matches. The Premier League (97 ’26 “) hosts the longest matches of the five major leagues, followed by La Liga (97′ 01”), Serie A (96 ’51 “), Ligue 1 (96′ 22”) and the Bundesliga (95 ’33 “).

This result shows that the level of fluidity on the field of play is not taken into consideration by the referees when determining overtime. This circumstance could encourage players to interrupt the game when it suits them to slow down the pace of the game or want to scratch a few minutes, since lost time will not always influence the number of minutes added.

The Classic exemplified this problem

On April 10, during the Classic dispute between Real Madrid and Barça, Gil Manzano starred in the controversial decision of the day. The referee only decreed four minutes of added time when, as analyzed by ‘El Golazo de Gol’, they lost a total of 9 minutes and 30 seconds between changes and goal (4 ’19 “), the damage of Gil Manzano’s earpiece (2′ 08”) and the protests of the players (3 ’23 “).