Analysis of the first day

Times are changing, the Nobel Prize winner who did not go to collect the Nobel Prize (but did cash the check) Bob Dylan sang. A maxim that the vocational visitor with a professional name (say yes to the check, Bob) of film festivals is discovering in spite of themselves. In spite of himself because the cinematographic chronicler is quite an animal of habits, even hoping to see good films, and he does not experience changes too well. However, we are in turbulent and changing times, even mutations (that the attendees of the BCN Film Fest recognize each other despite the masks must be something similar to developing a mutant super power), and the movies, although they talk about the past more or less distant, they are subject to today, to unbridled change, not always for the better.

With my foggy glasses and the mask (black, you have to go to the cinema with prevention), still surprised by the people who greeted me (and insulted me by name despite the forced anonymity, I took possession of my BCN Film Festival kit ( mask and hydroalcoholic gel mini-doser in it) and I did the same with the armchair in the large theater of the Verdi cinemas in Barcelona. Happy that punctuality was going to occur at the beginning of the opening session (for the press), the director of the Festival, Conxita Casanovas appeared out of nowhere (I recognized her despite the mask; my mutant skills are increasing) microphone in rest. But no, he did not delight us at ten o’clock in the morning with a version of Casanova’s Coming, but rather he welcomed us, reminded us that cinema continues to be the best cultural, industrial and escape vaccine in pandemic moments and that BCN Film Fest has come, for the fifth time, not only to stay, but to become more media, better known and with luxury guests. Nice words from the director who, as she herself stated, continues to proudly wear the journalist’s hat, one of our own. And no, it is not the fedora from the movie that opened the contest. But that’s another story, here, after the full stop.

Making the perfect man

Preceded by the Oscar nominations and an almost total unanimity among those who had already had the opportunity to see (legally, knobs) the film, A promising young woman became what will surely not be my first disagreement with the films I see around here this week. Yes, I am part of that “almost” that has not received communion (and communion is a verb that is not even painted for this hagiography in the format of an allegedly groundbreaking little martyrological flower) with the work of the debutant Emerald Fennell, unusually nominated for this telefilm of a routine Not even the desktop on weekends for Best Screenplay and Best Direction. Obviously, there is neither a script nor is there a minimally acceptable direction in A promising young woman, totally clueless when it comes to deciding what the hell she wants to do and explain to us (about how I don’t even enter).

On that superficial surface that is what the film will sell us, with the efficacy and depth of a hashtag or a tweet, there is, of course, the feminist discourse, or something similar. The men are all predators in the revenge story (or not) that Emerald Fennell raises, although more worrying (and realistic) is that they are all darn idiots, and the women with power who appear in the action are equated to them. The problem is not his message in A promising young woman, but how little worked and how conservative, pacate and cowardly it finally materializes. That political correctness is the main enemy of a film that should be virulent, radical, cruel and extreme says a lot about the times that we have had to live.

A promising young woman seems to want to question the romantic comedy, the cinema of the late 80s and early 90s or the same genre of rape & revenge (rape and revenge for those who chose French in high school). He points out colors, scenes and characters that could be the years after those that appeared in titles such as The Girl in Pink or A Wonder with Class, its setting in question and its stimulating perversion, but no, he does not know how to do it. The way in which he misses the (by all praised) sequence of the pharmacy, or the revelation that the new masculinity must pass through Paris Hilton, is not to believe it, as it also makes the two (a priori ) peak moments with the dean of the university and with the retired lawyer. Its thriller part is just as desnorted, destined not to a strong feminine position, but to the “Exemplary Lives” of a saint among male lions. Or more accurately, to create a Joan of Arc for current Reader’s Digest feminism.

A promising young woman is the film that a great majority of society “needs”, or has been led to believe that they “need”. In other times, and in another cinema that was really brave, this complaint was made with anger, with a much more troglodyte society in the spotlight. Sudden impact (which is the one that has the most to do with the Emerald Fennell movie), the trilogy (especially the first two) of Ángel, Abel Ferrara’s Angel of Vengeance, the seventies The violence of sex or our Tac Tac, from Luis Alcoriza were not prudish, they were not so little blood, so much for all (all) the public as A promising young woman. But of course, they were movies written and directed by men. Mortal sin.

There remains, yes, the interpretive work of the Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, with that aspect of a Goldie Hawn who had just left her most mischievous teenage years behind to face the harsh reality. Or like those thirty-somethings with a bad Peter Pan complex from Diablo Cody’s ideology. Emerald Fennel’s work has made me long for Diablo Cody. Note: I can’t stand Diablo Cody.

Unfocused

Before Mediaset makes a testimonial docudrama like Rociíto’s with Amber Head, good old Johnny Depp’s worst nightmares materialize in one of his last (and hopefully the last is not premonitory) works: The Minamata Photographer. I suppose it is being difficult for Depp to find projects and characters in an industry like the cinema as convulsed and infantilized as it is today, hence he is behind the production of this “based on real events” that recovers the memory of photojournalist W. Eugene Smith and that of an environmental and health scandal that shook the voracious industrial Japan of the early 1970s of the last century. The Minamata Photographer is a very late 20th century film. No, it’s not a classic (hopefully the impetus of old-school journalism and investigative journalism cinema from Hollywood’s golden years) nor is it what Costa-Gavras would have done with this material and a Hollywood star like Johnny Depp. The film by bland Andrew Levitas seems stubborn, throughout its repetitive and interminable almost two hours of footage, to green those products that swept the Oscars but only swept the snoring ranking, for example, Roland’s Screams of Silence. Joffé.

The Minamata Photographer is the umpteenth story of redemption and commitment of a journalist, of a character accustomed to seeing and portraying reality, the pain of others, with his camera as a wall of protection. A character already back from everything, prone to desensitization and with those self-destructive tics with which Johnny Depp seems to understand himself wonderfully, despite the fact that his final composition ends up resembling a cross between John Malkovich and Nick Nolte (not that of Under Fire , but the current fund). However, in the end the investigation and brought to light (light and shadow: another film today in which the religious and spiritual New Age is important) of that mercury poisoning and that industrial negligence (business) with its illegal dumping turns out to be a simple excuse to force a sentimentality unworthy of what they are explaining. The entire parade of supposed (photographic) poetry of pain and humanity of those who suffer remains in that, in images that never really impact you. Not to mention that attempt at a romantic subplot that seems like the second part of Karate Kid or Sayonara.

Dead of laughter

Stendhal, in Red and Black, narrated a great battle from, more than an off, the distance of its antihero protagonist, a narrative tactic that Tólstoi also used in his monumental War and Peace, and that serves to make the noise and fury of a contest is like a distant but terrible rumor that is approaching our existence. Just like Rafa Russo, director and screenwriter of The Year of Fury, the fact that he quotes Stendhal and Tólstoi seems like an exaggeration (just like, but I remind you that one came from the mediocre double of the morning session at the BCN Film Fest), And yet there is something of that in how he places us in the preview of the coup that would lead Uruguay to a dictatorship (military, of course) at the beginning of the 70s. in the. A television comedy program that will begin to consider what and how it can say things, make people laugh without offending or annoying anyone (this sounds familiar to me), or characters on both ideological and social sides of the conflict (students, screenwriters, producers, military, prostitutes …) on whom Russo focuses his gaze. In them, in the way in which they see and guess the chaos, the nonsense, around them, a way similar to that of those echoes of the Stendhalian battle. Film with characters (and interpreters: Alberto Amman, Joaquín Furriel, Martina Gusman and our Daniel Grao, Maribel Verdú and Sara Sálamo), The Year of Fury makes the drama and historical events reflect strongly (and fury) in the doubts, decisions, loves, betrayals and daily experiences of those who really are that Story. The Year of the Fury is thus closer to Ingmar Bergman in The Serpent’s Egg and Luchino Visconti in The Fall of the Gods than to most of the willfully didactic Latin American political cinema.

Artists and (prisoners) models

The section “Cinema amb Gràcia” (grace of the gracious and Gràcia of the Barcelona district of Gràcia, headquarters of the Verdi cinemas, heart of the BCN Film Fest; thus far the note for those who do not speak Catalan in private, not even in Waterloo) It would be the same if every year we did not preview several examples of that so successful and with millions of viewers that is the French comedy. The triumph was that, commercially, last year beyond the Pyrenees (I love this topical phrase), with the extra reward of having been crowned at the European Film Awards as the Best Comedy of 2020, and this chronicler is not surprised, already in the final stretch of its first festival day.

The film by Emmanuel Courcol, the author of whom we only (I think) saw here in 2016, Alto el fuego, is something like The Boys of the Choir but without songs and yes the poison of the theater. And changing children with white voices for a heterogeneous gathering of convicts played by secondary actors who are the true luxury of El Triunfo, as well as the best support for an always excellent Kad Merad in the skin of that unemployed actor who renews his vocation directing to this peculiar cadre of actors.

Luck of luminosa, nothing allegorical (except for the use of Beckett’s work Waiting for Godot as a metaphor for the absurdity of life and those opportunities that never come) and in exterior variations of Ave, César by the Taviani brothers (or Un prophet, by Audiard), The Triumph is a very pleasant tribute to the craft of actor and the art of theater. In cinema format, which makes it doubly nice. If there is ever an English language remake other than the fearsome Peter Cattaneo.

