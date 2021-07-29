Analysis of the first day of the Provisional Ball golf tournament

Provisional Ball special of the Olympic Games. We analyze everything that happened on the first day of the Olympic tournament in Kasumigaseki, the surprising leader, the role of the favorites and the good start of the Spanish.

We tell you some more details about the Olympic adventure of Jorge Campillo to get to Japan on time to play the Games and we explain why Nacho Gervás is the caddy of Adri arnaus this week and some interesting thoughts on this matter.

We also dealt with a matter of the Spanish delegation in Tokyo that did not quite convince us and we talked about the European Tour tournament in Northern Ireland, the good performance of Josele ballester in the Western Amateur and the images that have come to light Tiger Woods.

Of course, our section of the Costa del Sol. Today we are talking about the Alps de Añoreta.