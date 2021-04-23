Analysis of the eighth day

(Note to the commercial department of PHOTOGRAMS: load the product placement to me. Or we go halfway. We will talk about it if that).

Although there has been a day when the quota leaned towards the masculine side (and that’s how it was that day), the truth is that the BCN Film Fest has been mainly a festival of women and women’s stories. In fact, for much Sant Jordi in its head, the Festival is a princess, liberated and thrown forward, and it is pink. Even the one who directs it is a woman, which I have seen, outside (with or without a journalist’s hat) highlighting the female figure in most films, actresses, screenwriters, directors (in a minority this edition but giving everything); reminding us that the Charles Chaplin that he likes the most, the most atypical and to vindicate is A Woman from Paris (a memory for the other great feminist film by Chaplin: Monsieur Verdoux), and putting eyes on Johnny Depp, for whom he would have been able to bring the Gernika to the Camp Nou so that Johnny Depp would surrender at his feet.

Women who are not indigestible to us (that was that of A promising young woman), who have helped us to counteract controversial stories and films, which they have improved. Women who today, the eighth day of the Festival, have taken over almost all of the film offerings on a Thursday that was the last official Thursday for the press and informants. Tomorrow, the closing of the BCN Film Fest, will be the occasion of decisions by the jury (I have seen Jaume Balagueró every day, but not Mario Gas and Laia Marull, which says a lot about the camouflage capacity of both, something that the CNI should take into account), the closing ceremony with the public in style and the recovery of several of the feature films that have made up the program. The cinematographic pens will not be there, not even being the official cinema magazine. No book and no rose on April 23. At least in the Verdi cinemas. However, tomorrow we will be at the foot of the canyon and they will have all the information that the final day holds.

Women. Women’s Thursdays in the official section in the three titles that will be discussed in a few paragraphs, and in the Japan By CineAsia section with the premiere in our country of Tezuka’s Barbara, the adaptation of the manga of the mythical Osamu Tezuka (in real image) that has made his son. An exciting story that borders on different genres, including fantasy, and where a woman, the Barbara of the title, becomes a fascinating presence (disconcerting, fragile, mysterious, dangerous…) that will mark the destiny and future of a writer. Roman Polanski, Robert Rossen from the marvelous Lilith or Fritz Lang from The Woman in the Picture, Perversity or Cover-Up orbit around a progressively obsessive and fatalistically romantic plot that make Pappi Corsicato’s film one of the most interesting proposals at the Festival, that if it had been in the official section it would have been in the list of winners.

Women in the first episode of the Moebius series (Jean Giraud to friends. It was a boomer comic joke. I will not apologize. Aida Oset and Bea Segura in a secondary school (that territory that causes so much fear in television series current) of a small and quiet inland Catalan town where the second residence of the Pujols is not and where nothing is what it seems. In the absence of seeing the rest of the episodes (or not) of this production for TV3, the regional Catalan, the thing remains in the umpteenth attempt of a Twin Peaks with calçots, a Brick (the cult student noir of Rian Johnson) with a barretina with all the vices of proposals such as Merlí and sequel, and all the virtues of the thriller with atmosphere Behind her, a tandem of proven efficiency, both in film and on TV: Eduard Cortés and Piti Español. Better than that thing they perpetrated, a musical (or so) with Silvia Cruz about the eviction that made Jacques shudder in his grave Dem Y.

Women in the audience at the presentation (Casa Seat; no, Gernika is not exhibited there, Johnny) of the book “Les estructures elementals de la narrativa” by Albert Sánchez Piñol, an essay by the author of “Victus” that historical bestseller that was to be the great Catalan audiovisual blockbuster (feature film, television series) until it was decided that the great Catalan blockbuster would take place in Waterloo. A toll on semiotics and the ins and outs of the art of storytelling on the eve of Sant Jordi and it is assumed that with more knowledge of the facts than Santiago Abascal in a presentation on Black Lives Matter.

The flower of my secret

The film chosen to close the fifth edition of the BCN Film Fest could no longer be Sant Jordi’s day: Between Roses (not Between Reds, that was something else and you have made me remember it). La fine fleur in the original language practiced by Gérard Depardieu before becoming Russian national, an expression that we could translate as “cream and cream” or more loosely as “the best flower”. Its gender? Comedy, of course. Without the more than a million viewers in France because it has just been released after its pandemic passage through several festivals, Entre Rosas knows how to get the perfect rose to take a floral contest out of the street. No, not looking for originality as Eve seeks, the character of a flower grower specialized in roses who plays, with her Carmen Machi face, a Catherine Frot who no longer finds it difficult to move from one character to another with a mixture of bonhomie and distrust. Originality flees from Pierre Pinaud’s film like a finger from the thorns of a rose bush or a lover of prices for a colorful rose on the morning of Sant Jordi. It is a product manufactured with the manual of the perfect flower next to it and without straying the least bit. Is that bad? Let’s say no because, and it is the truth, Between Roses is the type of (French) feature film that falls well, is consumed well and is soon forgotten.

As if it were a light Ken Loach and not at all pamphleteer, Between Roses talks about immigrants, social outcasts and normal people battered by the system. A group that is the one that takes (on the advice of his right hand, female) to his garden and company (in ruins) a Catherine Frot because they are people in a social inclusion plan and they will get free and with tax deductions. Quiet (or not) because soon the social theme ceases to matter beyond the usual (from an initial suspicion to a happy flower, brother listens to the song of joy) and we enter David (the protagonists) against Goliath (his antagonist in the floral tournament), in an Ealing comedy where the best rose will be that of friendship and solidarity. Give me a tissue and a book. And a pack of the Ealing movies.

Love without barriers

This January was a year (what a year, what can I say to you) in which whoever writes this conversed, without a mask, with the protagonist of An Irish Song: Emily Blunt. Although the excuse was A quiet place 2 (which will finally be released this June 18) we talked about many other things (very funny) and one of them was this film that had just been shot and that had taken her to her native England for joy of her family and some of her co-stars such as Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm, for whom she was an ideal cicerone and delivered by the beautiful Irish landscapes that are the true protagonists of An Irish Song. Emily (we already have confidence and that after a few interviews) defined the film as an idealized love story as it would be told in the dim light of a fireplace in a rural house, or it would be sung in a pub between pints and with the familiarity and camaraderie of the people of the same town.

A good definition that of the actress, who dared (and I forgive him now that I have already seen An Irish Song) to compare the film with The Quiet Man. It is true that we are in an unreal Ireland, one that novels, songs, films and plays (its own, Outside Mullingar, which leads John Patrick Shanley to the cinema) has made us have (wish) as real, with its human beings that They respond to those topics of characters as recognizable as they are sympathetic, endearing and archetypal. And it remains true that the plot excuse of An Irish Song with that ancient rivalry between families, an obstacle to the Romeo and Juliet devised by the author of The Doubt, could refer to John Ford’s (yet another) masterpiece.

Unfortunately, there is very little of Ford in An Irish Song for a lot of good will (and whiskeys) that you want to put on it and as much as this impossible timeless romance accompanied by folk tunes takes its aspect of a fotonovela, of photographs Valentine’s Day to the last consequences of lovers hand-painted in garish colors and walking the razor’s edge of kitsch, the end result produces more teeth than the urge to woo some freckled redhead at Innisfree.

It also doesn’t help that John Patrick Shanley is unable to give the film his own voice (his own, that of his theater piece, that of a cheesy ballad if that were the case) and everything is left as wrong and indigestible (Almax al singing) between the cinema of Jim Sheridan and Terence Davies.

Nights of white frying pan

That Iron Ladies arrived at the BCN Film Fest with the label of having been nominated in the comedy section of the past (and so much that past: I do not remember them; nor the ones prior to the pandemic) European Film Awards was not a guarantee of Nothing, as it was not to read over his argument, which made one fear a lethal mix between infamies like Thelma and Louise and The grandfather who jumped out the window and took off (and some other equally horrible imitation). It is what prejudices have. It starts like this and you end up not believing Rociíto.

Fortunately, prejudices disappear when we know things and thus we can criticize them with reason, which is not the case (always thinking in the Boyero plan, gosh) is the case of this Finnish comedy, a thunderous road movie with three delicious grannies (and sisters) in escape after one of them killed her husband with a skillet (as in Rob Zombie’s The Lords of Salem!). From that criminal beginning that refers to the Hitchcock of the television Cordero for dinner or the tribute that Pedro Almodóvar paid him in What have I done to deserve this ?, Iron ladies goes in crescendo. A liberating journey that fortunately takes Pamela Tola’s film away from that horror of Tony Scott’s brother with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis or from the chochees of literary bestsellers for the elderly to bet not only on a Finnish manners (drunk) or on what in Grab it as you can 33 1/3: The final insult they did with Thelma and Louise, but for the IMSERSO version of the IMSERSO version. Women living life for the first time in decades. The most modern of many current comedies.

Well, eight is enough. Tomorrow the press will have a cinephile gift (anything else, from what is expected of April 23 – book and rose – to a 5 jotas ham) and a closing consecrated to the public.

We will write something, even if it is to publicize the jury’s prizes.

We’ll see.

The woman in me and the one who waits for me at home say goodbye for today.

Goodbye.

