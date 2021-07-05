Analysis of the Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix

07/04/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

Max verstappen in the second consecutive race at the Red Bull Ring he achieved an unmitigated victory that highlighted Hamilton’s limitations and in which Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso returned to the points zone.

1 / Verstappen is on another level

If last week he highlighted that the potential of Max Verstappen and Red Bull was out of the question after a start in which they missed some points, today it must be emphasized that he has become the great favorite to win the title. The Dutchman, in addition to adding his seventh pole position, achieved his fifteenth victory and the fifth of the season in Austria, after having celebrated 9 of the 23 grands prix on the calendar. Max dominated with authority, from start to finish, without cracks or errors, gaining an advantage on the track that allowed him a free stop to also take the additional point of the fastest lap. The 32 points between him and Hamilton are nothing when there are still 14 races to go, but they are a reliable indicator that something is changing and, in addition to putting more pressure on his opponents, they give him a little air.

2 / The dominance of Red Bull and Honda

It is becoming increasingly clear to me that Red Bull has something more in the car than Mercedes. The car’s aerodynamic potential has always been there, but now they have been joined by that of Honda’s power unit, whose latest evolution is making a difference. The loss of potential could be attributed to the instability of the German team last winter, undoubtedly with late changes in the technical structure and with Hamilton renewing in February, but also that his rivals have improved. There has been discussion since the beginning of the year about Red Bull’s flexible wings and tire pressures, but the substantial change came when the latest evolution of the Honda engine was introduced in Portugal. It is not allowed to improve performance to reduce costs, but to correct reliability problems and that seems to be that it has paid more than expected.

3 / The Mercedes is no longer infallible

Hamilton could not celebrate his renewal for two years as he wanted and took another blow from Austria. The Englishman seemed to be heading for a comfortable second place, but an aerodynamic load problem caused the car to lose performance and was also overtaken by Bottas and Norris. The origin of the fault is under study, but everything indicates that some part of the floor was damaged when passing over the pianos and it directly affected the performance. We were not used to the problems of the champion and his car, but this year they are repeating themselves, both on a technical level and failures in the management of strategy, pitstops and the drivers. The tension in Mercedes is enormous and this can cost Valtteri his head. The Finn will finish the season, but everything indicates that he will not continue. Russell and Norris are the best positioned to inherit their steering wheel.