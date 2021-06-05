Analysis of the 35 values ​​of a stagnant Ibex after marking highs

The IBEX 35 maintains its very short-term stagnation after registering an annual maximum of 9,254 points, a brake supported by bearish divergences while requiring the normalization of excesses or accumulated overbought. In this way, a downward turn is beginning to take shape that threatens the viability of (1) the secondary or medium-term rising guideline, as well as (2) the area of support comprised around 8,977 / 8,804 points, an area that It is an approximation to its simple moving average of 40 periods or medium term, and whose violation would open a continuity of the corrective scenario.
Ibex 35 on daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, Stochastic oscillator and trading volume
Technical analysis of the Ibex 35