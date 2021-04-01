Analysis of PayPal’s share price after the launch of a new crypto service

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose slightly after the online payments company announced yesterday that its US consumers will now be able to make payments at their online merchants with their cryptocurrency holdings, a move that could greatly increase the use of digital currencies.

Fundamental analysis: Launch of a new cryptographic service

Paypal customers who own Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin will now be able to convert those digital assets into traditional currencies to make payments, Paypal said. The new crypto payment service will be available at Paypal’s 29 million merchants by the end of this year, according to the company’s statement.

"This is the first time that you can seamlessly use cryptocurrency in the same way as a credit card or debit card within your PayPal wallet," said President and CEO Dan Schulman.

Paypal is now one of the leading financial giants backing cryptocurrencies and helping drive the rally in digital asset prices. The move comes just days after Tesla said its customers can now buy their cars using Bitcoin.

While many remain skeptical of Bitcoin due to its high volatility, PayPal hopes its new offering will change that because the ability to settle the transaction in fiat currency will help merchants avoid the risk of volatility.

“We believe it is a transition point where cryptocurrencies go from being predominantly an asset class that you buy, hold or sell to now becoming a legitimate source of funding for real-world transactions with millions of merchants,” he said Schulman.

Technical Analysis: Sitting on the Stand

PayPal’s share price rose slightly at yesterday’s open before falling lower with the rest of the tech stocks. Still, the shares closed 0.37% in the green to erase a small portion of the losses recorded on Monday.

PayPal Weekly Chart (TradingView)

Generally, the price action is at the double support, which consists of the 100-DMA and a 1-year rising trend line. A breakout of this zone, as well as a trip south of the horizontal trend line at $ 227, would accelerate a move lower. Swing traders looking to invest in PayPal stocks may decide to use this support in hopes of a quick bounce to the next resistance zone at $ 255.

Resume

