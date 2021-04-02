Analysis of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, chapter 3

More than a new episode of ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’, chapter 3 of the Disney + series has come to form a kind of sequel to that hybrid between the Avengers film and Captain America that was ‘Civil War’. Yes, the birth as characters of Falcon and Winter Soldier we owe it to that film, so it was obvious that it was going to influence like no other (beyond the click and turn in ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ respectively) , but it has been now when they have begun to settle accounts.

With a John Walker quite clueless and increasingly “bad” and outlaws, the chapter has focused on Falcon and Winter Soldier with Baron Zemo. With a deliciously contrived Daniel Brúhl as a millionaire evil genius, the strange trio flock to Madripoor, the MCU’s Asian haven of corruption. It is worth saying that, although we do not trust Zemo a hair, the millionaire point that he has given to both protagonists is appreciated, a kind of erroneous joker of Tony Stark and his trips in a private jet that the good ones of Sam and Bucky needed for their investigation official.

In an almost parodic display of unsubtleness, Zemo says he is reading Machiavelli. A way of reminding us that, behind the disguise of a traumatized Sokovia citizen with the intention of destroying any idol of power, be it Captain America, Red Skull or Hitler (yes, the comparison is from Zemo himself, not ours), there is an assassin Machiavellian who lies more than speaks. Madripoor has been built in the MCU as a strange mix between the Mercado Muro from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and John Wick’s assassin club (inescapable reference through the messages that all the assassins of the city receive through the heads of our protagonists ). We would like it to last longer, but the city’s criminal chaos is enough to bring up the first real big unknown of the series, Sharon Carter. It is she who saves the protagonists from various murderers, who also shelters them, who buys them time by interrogating Dr. Nagel (who created the Supersoldier serum from Isaiah’s blood). She has been missing for 7 years and “not even her father knows where she is.” While they pardoned a serial killer as the Winter Soldier, she was convicted of stealing Cap’s shield, Falcon’s wings, and giving her grandmother’s boyfriend a kiss (that’s always wrong).

However, no one is aware that there is something strange about her. To begin with, when she rescues the protagonists, three do a firefight full of snipers who respond to someone mysterious, some who just seem to protect the same characters as her and who stop as soon as they appear. We continue with his luxurious lifestyle and position. We continue with the bloody and violent way, little Marvel hero, of stabbing and shooting every mercenary who approaches and we continue, of course, with that farewell in which he tells an assistant that they have two problems. Yes, we are all wondering, is Sharon Carter the Agent of Power? The only one who could know her is Zemo and he assures us that only by hearsay, so we will have at least one more week in doubt.

However, let’s recap, we talk about someone with the last name Carter, someone who risked his life for Captain America well Steve. Maybe a bit confused by her abs and her next-door thing that SHIELD had put her into to protect him, but still … Peggy Carter’s granddaughter, the only other woman Steve ever felt anything for … It can’t be bad. Of course, something plot and something hidden, but for now we bet that it is a secret infiltration, that he continues to work for SHIELD in the shadows or a similar surprise.

But let’s not deviate from the main plot, while Bucky and Sam have earned several years in the shadows by freeing good old Zemo, the Unflagged Out. They were simple employees of Agent of the Power in Maripor who stole 20 rations of serum. In principle they want to use it to help others but their leader, Karli Morgenthau, soon takes the path of blood by exploding a car bomb because “it is the only language that these people understand.”

In case with Zemo, the Unflagged, John Walker, Isaiah Bradley, the Agent of Power and Sharon Carter (if they are not the same), Sam and Bucky did not have enough open fronts to solve in the remaining three chapters, we have to talk about the final apparition. Recall that Zemo bombed the UN and killed King T’Chaka. T’Challa spared his life in exchange for jail. Now free, Wakanda has been quick to track down his whereabouts. The final appearance that Bucky, who spent a peaceful vacation in Wakanda, does not take long to smell, is about Ayo, one of T’Challa’s bodyguards and the second warrior of the kingdom after Okoye.

Hopefully he does not come with a desire for irrational revenge, takes charge of the economic resources that the operation of the protagonists needs and ties up Zemo, although we smell that such a character has a lot to say. But let’s not forget that Wakanda is unknown after the death of Chadwick Boseman and the Marvel statement announcing that no other actor will replace him as T’Challa / Black Panther. It will be rare, as little as Ayo speaks in the series, that the MCU does not give clues about the future of Black Panther and Wakanda, about what has happened in the MCU to justify the future absence of T’Challa and, perhaps, who. will take its place … Many questions, few answers … Three chapters go, three chapters remain.

