analysis of all values

“The IBEX 35 continues to extend in time and forms the perfectly identified short-term lateral structure around 8,740 and the recent very short-term support located at 8,426 points. The bearish divergences continue to accumulate in parallel to a reduced contracting ”, explains José Antonio González, analyst of Investment Strategies.

“The symptoms of depletion remain, but we are not anticipating the price action, whose structure of increasing minimums remains fully in force,” he adds.

Ibex 35 on daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, Stochastic oscillator and trading volume

Technical analysis of the Ibex 35

You can see the full Ibex 35 report and all the values ​​here