Analysis of all the values ​​of the Ibex 35: what opportunities are there?

“In the Ibex 35, the correction that starts from the current annual highs projected from 9,310 points develops a structure of decreasing highs and lows, reaching the area of ​​previous resistance, now supports, of 8,740 / 8,691 points”, it indicates José Antonio González, Investment Strategies analyst.

The technical analyst adds that in this way, the consolidation process is extended in time and form, being the violation of the aforementioned support area, an opportunity to attack the 8,426 / 8,274 points, an area that is an approximation to its simple moving average of 200 periods or long term.

Ibex 35 in daily chart with Average amplitude range in percentage, Stochastic oscillator and trading volume

Ibex 35 technical analysis

