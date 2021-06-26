Analysis of all the values ​​of the Ibex 35: the selective tests supports

“Ibex 35 gives up positions from 9,310 points, a movement that forces the price to begin to consolidate below the first levels of support, in a context of rebound in volatility and bearish divergences in price oscillators. The attack on 8,977 points opens the door to consider an attack on the area of ​​8,740 / 8,691 points, a scenario that will not be altered as long as the price does not exceed the current annual highs “.

Ibex 35 on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, stochastic oscillator and trading volume

You can check the technical analysis of all the securities that make up the Ibex 35 in this magazine.