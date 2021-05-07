Analysis of a 16th century garbage dump shows that the Moors maintained Muslim habits

An archaeological work carried out on the Cartuja Campus of the University of Granada has discovered that the Moors who inhabited this area in the 16th century, those who were obligatorily converted to Christianity after the Reconquest, maintained their Muslim customs from the inside.

The archaeologists Guillermo García-Contreras, from the UGR, and Marcos García, from the University of York (England), lead this study, in which the University of Reading (England) also participates, within an international project funded by the AHRC (Arts and Humanities Research Council) of the United Kingdom. The results have been published in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.

The authors have analyzed a well that was used as a garbage dump in one of the Carmenes of the area inhabited by Moors, approximately between the years 1515 and 1525. When studying the remains of the foods of animal origin that the families consumed, it is shown how the Culinary habits in the home included the preferential consumption of mutton, cut and selected specifically to the taste of the Andalusian culture, together with the total absence of pork. All of them characteristic of the Muslim diet.

Despite being prohibited by the Crown, after the forced conversion to Christianity, these Moors continued to eat as Muslims

Guillermo García-Contreras, archaeologist at the UGR



“Despite the fact that it was prohibited by the Crown, after the forced conversion to Christianity, these Moors continued to eat like Muslims,” ​​specifies archaeologist Guillermo García-Contreras.

The researcher explains that the identification of species, the biometric study, the examination of the butchery patterns or the use of other analysis methodologies typical of archaeozoology have been fundamental “to know, 500 years later, what they put in their mouths. families ”.

But scientific work has revealed other interesting pieces of evidence. Ceramic remains belonging to ataifores have been found in this environment of the Cerro de los Almendros de Cartuja, typical Andalusian sources that were used to share food among several diners, materials that precisely from those years began to disappear before the dominant Christian culture. more individualistic in eating habits, and therefore characterized by the use of smaller dishes called bowls.

A period of great changes

The so-called Reconquest, which in reality was not but the culmination of the feudal expansion that began centuries ago, revolutionized what we now know as the Cartuja Campus. The Andalusian Carmenes, houses with orchards that required irrigation and that used to have vines, began to be replaced by the construction of a monastery and by the use of dry land with olive and almond trees.

The remains analyzed belong to what could be one of the last carmenes in the area, in which the well was already used as a garbage dump, a consequence of the progressive disappearance of irrigation typical of Christian culture

All this responds to the process of appropriation of this environment by the Catholic order of Los Cartujos, who received the lands after the conquest and Christian colonization of Granada.

The remains analyzed, therefore, belong to what could be one of the last carmenes in the area, in which the well was already used as a garbage dump, a consequence of the progressive disappearance of irrigation typical of Christian culture.

“These changes give rise to new lines of research in which we are already working”, explains García-Contreras, “for example the study of the environmental variations that the expansion of feudalism caused as a result of the modifications of the land, its constructions and its exploitation agricultural ”, concludes the archaeologist.

Reference:

García-García, M., García-Contreras, G., Alexander, MM et al. “The zooarchaeological identification of a ‘Morisco’ community after the Christian conquest of Granada (Spain, early 16th century) sociocultural continuities and economic innovations. Archaeol Anthropol Sci 13, 57 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12520-021-01288-2