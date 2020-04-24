When leaving the Ministry of Justice shooting, Sergio Moro marked the breakup of the supporters of the Lava Jato operation, of which he is the greatest symbol, with President Jair Bolsonaro and, in addition, put the now ex-boss in a possible legal situation when making serious charges against him.

Moro, who gained notoriety as a judge of the Lava Jato lawsuits in Curitiba, birthplace of the operation, made it clear by announcing his departure from office on Friday that he disagreed with Bolsonaro about the dismissal of Mauricio Valeixo from the Federal Police’s general directorate and accused the president to seek to interfere politically in the corporation.

“He (Moro) did not come out quiet. He went out shooting,” political scientist and professor at Insper Carlos Melo told .. “Lavajatismo tends to get off the bus and leave Bolsonarism alone”, he evaluated.

Support for Operation Lava Jato was, in the 2018 presidential election, and remained an important factor in supporting Bolsonaro, who had in fighting corruption one of the flags of his electoral triumph. Moro’s acceptance of the invitation to command the Ministry of Justice and Public Security days after the election, in November 2018, was singled out by Bolsonaro’s allies as a “plaque goal” by the president.

“Sergio Moro leaves bigger. I don’t know if bigger than when he entered – because maybe he shouldn’t have entered – but certainly bigger than he was yesterday,” said Melo. “The president gets smaller, he gets vulnerable.”

Analysts heard by . said that it will now be necessary to wait for the effects of Moro’s speech, especially in opinion polls about Bolsonaro’s popularity and in the reaction of political figures, such as the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) , which has recently been the target of attacks by the president.

“It now remains to be seen what the repercussions will be, both political and popular,” said Dharma Political Risk CEO Creomar de Souza. “We need to know how the mayor will react,” he added.

ACCUSATIONS

The two analysts agree that the charges made by Moro in his speech were “serious”. In the same vein, Professor of Constitutional Law at PUC-SP and Fundação Getulio Vargas Roberto Dias pointed out that they may have legal consequences for Bolsonaro.

“The accusations made by ex-minister Sergio Moro are very serious. He attributes to the president both crimes of responsibility and common crimes,” he said.

In his speech, Moro stated that he was not consulted about Valeixo’s dismissal from the PF command and that he was told by the Official Gazette, although his signature is in the decree, and stated that the former director-general did not resign, although the document published in the Official Gazette indicate “exoneration on request”.

Such conduct would imply a crime of misrepresentation for allegedly publishing false information in the Official Gazette.

In addition, Moro stated that Bolsonaro had told him more than once that he wanted to put in front of the PF someone who would give him information such as the corporation’s intelligence reports and that the president expressed concern about ongoing investigations in the Supreme Court and that the exchange in the Federal Police would be opportune for this reason.

It is up to the PF to investigate inquiries in the Supreme Court involving people with jurisdiction, such as the President of the Republic.

“In relation to common criminal practices, the Attorney General’s Office (of the Republic) would have to speak out, would have to investigate whether this happened – there are indications that it happened, he (Moro) is a witness who is speaking – and make the complaint before the Supreme Court, “said Dias.

In the case of suspected liability crime, the way forward would be a request to open an impeachment process – with Maia as the mayor to decide whether or not to proceed with the request, which would be analyzed by the House plenary and later judged by the Senate.

In case of denunciation for a common crime committed during the mandate and made by the PGR, the Chamber would have to authorize by two thirds of the votes of its 513 members that the STF judge the denunciation. If that happens, and the Supreme Court accepts the complaint, the president is suspended for up to 180 days for the case to be heard.

