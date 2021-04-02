ANALYSIS-Millennials and Global Consumers Push US Businesses Into Politics

By Ross Kerber and Jessica DiNapoli

BOSTON / NEW YORK, Apr 2 (Reuters) – Pressure to attract young and diverse talent, as well as global consumers, is behind the willingness of some US companies to speak out on politically sensitive issues, such as Georgia’s new voting law. executives and corporate governance experts said.

Georgia’s decision last month to tighten identification requirements for absentee voting and make providing food and water to voters waiting in line a misdemeanor, among other changes, drew condemnation from many American businesses. this week, including Microsoft Corp and Citigroup.

Several companies say some voters are being disenfranchised. Some, like Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola Co., are based in Georgia, where state lawmakers have the power to raise state taxes. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a public memo that his decision to speak was based on conversations with leaders and employees of the black community.

The companies that have criticized the law so far represent a small part of the American business landscape. Yet they are among a growing group of companies that are putting aside their reluctance to speak out on politically controversial social issues that matter to many of their employees and customers around the world, business leaders interviewed by Reuters said.

“Young people want more than words, they want action,” Debra Lee, former president and CEO of BET Networks, a television network owned by ViacomCBS Inc., said in an interview Thursday. ViacomCBS has also criticized the Georgia law.

A new investor focus on environmental, social and governance issues such as climate change and the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements has also emboldened companies.

Recent examples range from companies criticizing former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud, to sponsor of the Washington Redskins football stadium, Fedex Corp, calling for a team name change. Retailers Walmart Inc and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, for example, have adopted gun sales restrictions following mass shootings.

Some companies that are reluctant to criticize specific laws or policies are willing to make more general comments. For example, about 330 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 Index last year issued comments in support of social justice after the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody, according to the advocacy group for the shareholders As You Sow.

This approach, however, does not always appease activists seeking greater change. Olivia Knight, coordinator of the group’s racial justice initiative, said companies often took no action, and many were limited to vague statements of support.

“I don’t think we can take it for granted that the business world is a source of advocacy for social justice where guidance should be sought on these issues,” he said.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Ford Motor Co’s political action committee is resuming donations and is not ruling out making donations to Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying the election of President Joe Biden on January 6.

Former American Express Co CEO Ken Chenault, who authored a letter with other black business leaders this week asking companies to condemn Georgia’s voting law, said in an interview that some companies may hesitate to speak out for fear of appearing partisan.

But he noted that more than 60 large American companies recently signed a statement opposing state bills focused on sexual orientation, demonstrating a willingness to intervene on at least some issues. In the battle of voting bills, “we are in the early stages,” Chenault added.

WORKERS AND CONSUMERS

Talking about politically sensitive issues can be risky. Shares of some Western textile companies fell after they faced boycotts in China for voicing concerns about working conditions, prompting investors to lose access to a huge and growing market. However, companies that spoke out against Georgia’s voting law had little impact on the value of their securities.

Shivaram Rajgopal, a Columbia Business School professor who follows the cultural issues of business, said American companies are focused on satisfying their young skilled workers, who are increasingly active in politics on social media.

“The younger workforce expects a position to be taken on these social justice issues,” Rajgopol said.

A 2019 study by the Pew Research Center found that members of the American generations known as Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z, born after 1996, share more liberal attitudes than older ones on a number of issues. , such as favoring greater racial diversity and an activist government.

“If we do not oppose these voter suppression efforts, we are stripping ourselves of a part of ourselves and of who we are as aviation,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said Wednesday in her speech at an industry summit in the United States.

The views of global customers and investors also matter more than local politics to international conglomerates like Coca-Cola and Delta, said Ric Marshall, CEO of sustainability rating company MSCI.

“The management of these companies is much more engaged with this broader stakeholder group,” Marshall said. Conversely, companies that have said less about voting rights might fear upsetting a more local customer base, he said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)