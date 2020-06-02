Masks and social distancing may help control the coronavirus, but handwashing and other measures are still necessary, according to a new analysis.

The researchers concluded that single-layer cloth masks are less effective than surgical ones, while tight-fitting N95 masks offer the best protection. A distance of one meter (more than three feet) between people reduces the risk of getting it, although two meters (about six and a half feet) is better.

Protecting your eyes with objects such as ordinary glasses or goggles can also help. Neither strategy works perfectly, and more rigorous studies are still needed, according to the analysis published Monday.

Although the coronavirus is still new, health authorities have turned to studies on similar viruses, such as those that cause acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome (known by their acronyms in English, SARS and MERS). The findings come from a systematic analysis of 44 studies, including seven on the virus that causes COVID-19. The rest were on SARS and MERS.

“This puts all of that information clearly in one place for legislators to use,” said Dr. Derek Chu of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, co-author of the study.

Still, the results of more rigorous experiments in Canada and Denmark are yet to come, analyzing the efficacy of facemasks in randomly assigned groups of nurses and the general public. Until then, the new study published in the Lancet journal sends the reassuring message that masks help.

Public health authorities have given conflicting advice about the masks.

The World Health Organization, which funded the new analysis, has said that healthy people only need to wear a mask if they are caring for someone with COVID-19. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants everyone to wear at least one cloth mask when they shop or in similar situations where it is difficult to maintain a social distance.

