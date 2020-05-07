¿Behind closed doors? Four months ago it was unthinkable to imagine that the way we are and possibly are going to enjoy favorite events and concerts in the coming months.

Formula 1, MotoGP, DTM and so, soccer, baseball, among others, is the stage that they are considering to make the 2020 seasons possible, and that is already being seen at concerts.

Behind closed doors means conducting events without an audience in the venues only with essential personnel, broadcast on cable TV and online platforms. Also, from the fans, automatically leave out: special guests, sponsors and the media.

The other option is public reduction, as stated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States, one of the main scientific research centers in the world. Regarding the concentration of people, MIT stated that it should be limited to the minimum. “Each place or business must reduce its capacity of up to 75%, that is, operate with an assistance of 25%.”

For the Dominican market it means that a concert in the Altos de Chavón amphitheater with capacity for 5,500 people would become an event for 1,375 and in the La Fiesta theater of the Renaissance Hotel Jaragua, with capacity for 1,200 people, it would be reduced to 300 seats.

With a scenario of this nature that venues can only hold 25% of their capacity, it automatically translates into a great challenge, a challenge that will definitely require a thorough evaluation of production costs and that would automatically affect ticket prices. astronomically, which inevitably would become a luxury, exclusive and for select groups to see artists of the level of Alejandro Fernández, Ozuna or Marc Anthony, in the Dominican Republic.

Now, given the reality that we are living from virtual concerts and behind closed doors, it could mean the opposite and is that they are extremely cheap.

For example, one of Lady Gaga, U2 or Beyonce, the cost of the ticket may not exceed $ 1.50, about 82 Dominican pesos. With only 300 million people connected in a virtual concert, the gross collection would be UD $ 450 million for one, which could be the equivalent of a full one and a half year tour of one of these artists.

The different stages in which the possible virtual concerts would take place could be the most varied, creative and even unimaginable.

