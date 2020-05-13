Avianca Holdings had known since the end of March that the airline’s cash would cover just a few months of expenses, since its entire fleet was stationary due to strict containment measures.

Under these conditions, the company’s bankruptcy filing on Sunday came as no surprise. What was surprising was the absence of one of the interested parties: Colombia.

This contrasts sharply with countries like France, Germany and the United States, which since the beginning of the crisis have prioritized their airline industries. If Avianca goes bankrupt, 20,000 jobs, mostly in Colombia, will be at risk.

But Colombia’s non-interference attitude, which only showed signs of change this week, was no exception among governments in the region, who for the most part ignored the sector’s call for bailouts.

In public, Latam Airlines, Gol, Aeromexico and Avianca say they are actively negotiating government aid packages. But behind the scenes there is growing concern about when the results may materialize and whether it will not be too late.

“It is not coming quickly enough,” said an airline source, who asked not to be affected so as not to affect the company’s negotiations.

Avianca’s own figures show a bleak picture for an airline that until recently was promising enough for United Airlines to want a close business relationship. Avianca is now worth $ 17 million, $ 0.02 per share.

At the end of March, after a week of stoppage, Avianca had $ 304 million of cash available, with almost no money coming in and increasing expenses. In May, the company had already used more than half of that money just to pay two months’ wages and settle a debt.

As debt maturity approached, Chief Executive Anko van der Werff publicly disclosed Avianca’s situation. But it was all in vain.

“In Latin America, we have not seen as much (government) aid as in other regions,” said Gonzalo Yelpo, legal director of ALTA, an airline group. Analysts warned that the crisis could be particularly dangerous for airlines in the region, which have suffered losses in recent years. ALTA has warned of a “bankruptcy pandemic”.

“The starting point is worse for Latin American airlines,” said Maurício França, of L.E.K Consulting, who estimates that Brazilian airlines lost 11 billion reais between 2014 and the third quarter of 2019.

Avianca’s judicial recovery may start to turn the tide, but it is not clear at what speed.

On Monday, Colombia said it would consider granting loans to rescue Avianca. On Tuesday, Peru said it was considering helping airlines. But that is too late for Avianca, which is closing its operations in Peru and laying off 1,000 employees.

In Brazil, airlines have been at an impasse in loan negotiations for weeks. Chile said that “direct aid” was not available to Latam.

In Argentina and Mexico, leftist governments have signaled that they are not going to save big companies, even though the taxpayers directly own Aerolíneas Argentinas, complicating the equation.

AERIAL STOPPAGE

Avianca faced a perfect set of complications with its headquarters in Colombia and centers in El Salvador, Ecuador and Peru. These four countries stopped all commercial air travel, saying their weak health systems required extreme measures. But that immobilized Avianca.

Avianca’s closest rival, Latam, has not suffered so much because it can still fly in Chile and Brazil, its main markets.

Now, Avianca, which had agreed to buy more than 100 Airbus jets before 2029, faces a steep recovery path. The company agrees that it does not need and cannot pay for these planes.

In the short term, Avianca says it expects its expenses to significantly exceed its revenues, signaling that “it may need a new and substantial capital injection”.

Panama’s Copa Holdings, also immobilized with nowhere to fly, is about a third less than Avianca and said it was burning $ 85 million a month. Even at this rate, Avianca would have money for less than four months in total. Almost two months have passed.

But even worse, the coronavirus pandemic is at an earlier stage in Latin America than in the United States, Europe or Asia, which postpones reopening forecasts.

“The stoppage in Latin America was, in a way, more rigid and stronger,” said an industry source, “and now there is a greater reluctance to reopen the markets.”

