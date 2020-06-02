For most of those who watched Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho take off his shirt to reveal the message of “Justice for George Floyd,” it was a powerful expression of activism on a soccer field.

For the referee in charge of that Bundesliga game, it was an action that warranted punishment.

Seldom has a rule looked so callous.

In one of the few sports broadcast worldwide on Sunday, Sancho showed the soccer world that Floyd’s death has repercussions that span the borders of the United States.

Floyd, a black man, was recorded while trying to breathe Monday in Minneapolis as a policeman pinned him down by pressing his knee against his neck for several minutes. Floyd’s death has sparked several days of protests across the United States.

And this weekend, four players from the German soccer league made shows of support for the protesters.

The German soccer federation confirmed on Monday that the referee who sanctioned Sancho, Daniel Siebert, adhered to international rules to caution the player. FIFA rules state that players must be cautioned for removing the shirt during a celebration. Sancho could face additional penalties for violating the rule that has been in place for six years and that prohibits messages on clothing – be they political, religious or personal.

But, by taking off his shirt, Sancho highlighted a cause that is much bigger than sports.

“The admonition of Jadon Sancho, or any other player, for sending a message of support to a man who was unjustifiably killed, is the wrong decision,” said Piara Powar, executive director of the Fare Network against discrimination in soccer, in an interview with The Associated Press. “This is not a partisan political cause, or an issue that poses a threat against soccer, but an expression of concern and solidarity from racial minority players.”

His Dortmund teammate Achraf Hakimi also revealed his own jersey with the caption “Justice for George Floyd” after scoring Dortmund’s fourth goal against Paderborn. The Moroccan was not reprimanded because he did not remove his shirt completely.

“Instead of commenting on what a player should or should not be doing,” said Mary Harvey, director of the Center for Sports and Human Rights, “shouldn’t we be focusing on why players feel the need to do this in the first place? ”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem in 2016 in a silent protest against police brutality and racism that started a period of activism before every game in the NFL.

Bundesliga player Marcus Thuram imitated Kaepernick on Sunday after scoring a goal for Borussia against Union Berlin, kneeling down and elbowing his thigh with his head down.

A day earlier, Schalke’s American midfielder Weston McKennie wore a bracelet with the caption “Justice for George” on his left arm.

The president of the German federation Fritz Keller expressed on Monday “enormous respect” for the solidarity shown by the players.

“I am proud of them,” said Keller. “From a moral point of view, I fully understand his actions over the weekend.”

But Keller’s show of empathy was accompanied by a statement in which it was announced that the players could be penalized because the federation assures that the games “must remain free of political signs or messages of any kind.”