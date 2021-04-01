ANALYSIS-Has the virus shown its best cards with the new variants?

By Kate Kelland and Julie Steenhuysen

LONDON / CHICAGO, Mar 31 (Reuters) – The rapid rise in various parts of the world in deadly and more infectious variants of the coronavirus that share new mutations is leading scientists to ask a fundamental question: Has the SARS-CoV virus shown- 2 his best cards ?.

The new variants detected for the first time in countries as distant from each other as Brazil, South Africa and Great Britain appeared spontaneously within a few months at the end of last year. All three share some of the same mutations in the important spike region of the virus, the one it uses to enter and infect cells.

Among them is the E484k mutation, nicknamed “Eek” (an interjection of terror in English) by some scientists for its apparent ability to evade natural immunity to a previous COVID-19 infection and to reduce the protection offered by current vaccines. , all of which target the spike protein.

The appearance of similar, independent mutations that arise in different parts of the world shows that the coronavirus is undergoing a “convergent evolution”, according to a dozen scientists interviewed by Reuters.

Even if it continues to mutate, immunologists and virologists suspect that this coronavirus has a limited number of maneuvers in its arsenal.

The long-term impact on the survival of the virus, and whether a limit on the number of mutations makes it less dangerous, remains to be seen.

“It is plausible that this virus has a relatively limited number of mutations to escape antibodies before it has shown all its cards, so to speak,” said Shane Crotty, a virologist at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology in San Diego.

This could allow labs to stay on top of the virus as they develop booster vaccines targeting the variants directly, as governments struggle to control a pandemic that has killed nearly 3 million people.

Continue reading the story

The idea that the virus may have a limited number of mutations has been circulating among experts since the beginning of February, and gained momentum with the publication of an article https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.02.12.21251658v1 showing the spontaneous appearance of seven variants in the United States, all of them with mutations in the same region of the spike protein.

EVOLUTION IN REAL TIME

The process by which different species independently evolve with the same traits that improve their chances of survival is central to evolutionary biology. The vast scope of the coronavirus pandemic – with 127.3 million infections worldwide – allows scientists to observe it in real time.

“If we wanted to write a little textbook on viral evolution, we would be doing it right now,” said Dr. Francis Collins, a geneticist and director of the US National Institutes of Health, in an interview.

Scientists saw the process on a smaller scale in 2018, when a dangerous H7N9 bird flu virus in China appeared to begin to adapt to human hosts. But no pathogen has evolved under the scrutiny of SARS-CoV-2.

Wendy Barclay, a virologist and professor at Imperial College London and a member of a UK government scientific advisory panel, said she is surprised by the “incredible amount of convergent evolution we are seeing” with SARS-CoV-2.

“There are these infamous mutations – E484K, N501Y and K417N – that are in all three of the worrying variants. All of this together is a very strong biology sign that this is the best version of this virus at the present time,” Barclay said.

Not that this coronavirus is especially smart, scientists said. Every time it infects people it makes copies of itself and with each copy it can make mistakes, some are insignificant, but those that give the coronavirus a survival advantage tend to persist.

“If it keeps happening over and over again, it must be providing some real growth advantage to this virus,” Collins said.

Some specialists believe that the virus may have a limited number of mutations that it can sustain before compromising its fitness or changing so much that it is no longer the same.

“I don’t think he’s going to reinvent himself with more teeth,” said Ian Jones, a professor of virology at the British University of Reading.

“If I had an unlimited number of tricks … we would see an unlimited number of mutations, but that’s not the case,” said Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York.

CAUTE OPTIMISM

However, scientists remain cautious, saying that predicting how a virus will mutate is challenging. If there are limits to the evolution of the coronavirus, that would simplify things for vaccine developers.

Novavax Inc is tailoring its vaccine to respond to the South African variant that, in laboratory tests, appears to render current injections ineffective.

Chief Executive Stan Erck said the virus can only change to a certain extent and still bind to human hosts, and he hopes the vaccine “will cover the vast majority of strains that are circulating.”

If not, Novavax can continue to tailor its vaccine to the new variants, he added.

Researchers are tracking the variants through data-sharing platforms such as the Global Avian Flu Data Sharing Initiative, which houses huge pools of coronavirus genomes.

Scientists have recently identified seven coronavirus variants in the United States with mutations that occur at the same location in a key part of the virus, offering further evidence of convergent evolution.

Other teams are conducting experiments that expose the virus to antibodies to force it to mutate. In many cases, the same changes appear, including the infamous E484K.

These tests contribute to cautious optimism, as the mutations appear to share many of the same traits.

However, experts point out that the world must continue to track the virus’s changes and stifle its mutational capacity by reducing transmission through vaccines and measures that limit its spread.

“It’s shown a very strong set of opening moves,” Vaughn Cooper, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said of this coronavirus. “We don’t know what the end of the game will look like.”

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Kate Kelland in London, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)