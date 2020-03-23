Analysis Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions

Within the world of video games, there are many types of genres, such as platforms, JRPG, shooters, hack and slash, rogue likes and a long etcetera. Today’s analysis deals with a type of genre that I have never faced before, the puzzles, and it is that in Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions we are going to have to solve piece by piece some beautiful puzzles. This game is developed by the Russian company Onyx Lute, who in 2016 launched the first part of this type of game. Having a great reception, they could not wait and set to work creating beautiful and colorful puzzles for this second installment. Do you want to join us in this puzzle and fantasy adventure? Well keep reading!

Puzzles like you’ve never seen them before

In the introduction I commented that I had never played a puzzle game before, and well, I have faced puzzles in other types of games, such as in any The Legend of Zelda, in which to advance in a dungeon we have to solve puzzles. But this time, the puzzles presented by Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions are puzzles like the ones we would do in our homes, from piece to piece until completing it. However, the puzzles that this title presents are very interesting, since they are stained glass windows. And you may think: «oops, what a scroll, stained glass. That is related to religious issues. Well, it is true that we can all think about it, since it is in any church or cathedral that this type of artwork resides. However, the stained glass windows of Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions have nothing to do with biblical or religious themes, but quite the opposite, with fantastic themes and even a somewhat terrifying touch. At what is improving at times?

As soon as the game begins, we see a large map with a lot of puzzles to solve, but obviously we cannot access all of them. In this journey of fantasy and illusion, we have to complete the puzzles one by one so that on that map we can open paths and access the rest. As in any game, the difficulty goes from less to more. We started with puzzles of few pieces, about 30, to gradually increase, until we reach stained glass windows in which we have to fit about 80 pieces. And I tell you, these puzzles with more pieces cost, and a lot, since the pieces are not going to be as big as in the first puzzles, but the stained glass window has been divided into very small pieces, making it more difficult to know where to fit it .

When we start a puzzle we will have help, since there are some pieces of Red color They have a drawn circle that show us as a base to start the puzzle. Once you put them all, it’s your turn, never better, to break your head. The trick is always to start with the outside pieces. And how do we recognize them? Well, very simple, as it is a circular puzzle, the pieces outside have a curved shape. As soon as you start putting all these, you have to try the rest of the pieces, looking for shapes and colors that continue to fit.

Precious stained glass

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions has a total of 30 puzzles and a final one. We can access this final puzzle almost from the beginning, but we cannot finish it, since we do not have enough pieces. To get all the pieces of this window, we have to solve all the puzzles that are proposed to us, since every time we finish a puzzle, pieces are added to this final puzzle.

The developers of the game say that each puzzle should not take us more than 20 minutes. However, I already tell you that there have been puzzles that have lasted about 45 minutes and others that I have had to leave until later because I was unable to finish it. The game brings a predefined difficulty, normal mode, in which as you pick up the piece, it is put in the position it must have to fit. However, if you are one of those who like to break your coconut, you can put the hard mode, way in which we have to turn the pieces so that they fit well. I already tell you that this last mode is very complicated, even in puzzles with the fewest pieces.

Graphically You couldn’t ask for more from this game. The stained glass windows are beautiful, with motifs, as I mentioned before, magical and even with a somewhat terrifying or circus touch. Something that stained glass windows are always characterized by is those vivid and striking colors, and in Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions these characteristics are perfectly reflected. At the sound level the music It is very relaxing, how could it be if not for a game that is intended to be that, relax? However there is a but, and that is that the soundtrack is composed by a single melody. There is not a melody for each puzzle or several melodies with the possibility of choosing the one we want, no. It must be said that this melody is very appropriate to the type of game, relaxing and instrumented, but there is a point that is made very repetitive since you listen to it in infinite loop.

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions – You’ve never seen stained glass like this before

The proposal that Onyx Lute brings us with Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions is very good and does its job perfectly, which is none other than relax and keep our head active. It is a game that visually appeals at first sight thanks to its beautiful and colorful windows, and it is not for less. However, in the sound theme it makes a mistake, and that is that having a single melody, it makes it very monotonous in this aspect. If you want to clear your mind, and spend a relaxing time playing, Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions will delight you. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t played a puzzle title before, as it has happened to me, this game will keep you hooked for more than 6-8 hours of game. Now, if you want to be even more daring, these hours increase if you play in its difficult mode.

We have analyzed Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions thanks to a digital code provided by Digerati Distribution. Version analyzed 1.0.0.

Stained glass windows like you’ve never seen before

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions performs its task in an exceptional way, and that is that during the 30 puzzles that it presents to us, it keeps us with our minds busy but at the same time relaxed. His distinctive artistic style helps a lot to focus on solving the puzzles.

PROS

An exceptional artistic style

Two difficulty modes that allow you to extend the experience

It’s those kinds of games made to relax the mind

CONS

The soundtrack, despite being very relaxing, repeats itself endlessly

There is no preview of the puzzle to know how you are facing

