The pandemic in Trump times 4:15

. – President Donald Trump’s top health advisers say the coronavirus pandemic has brought the United States to its knees, amid a disturbing increase in cases. But Trump is ignoring the new danger, and he’s also using the worst internal crisis in decades as a racist starting point.

The political mismanagement of the situation, the evident lack of a national strategy and the exhausting and unfinished fight of the country with the coronavirus were reflected this Tuesday in three key events. Currently, half of the states in the United States are registering an increase in cases of the disease with an especially acute situation in Texas, Florida and Arizona, which adopted aggressive programs to reopen activities. The European Union, which has been more successful than the United States in handling covid-19, warned that it could ban visitors from the United States from entering in what would be a great shame for Trump. And the president persisted with his counter-logical argument that the United States is only seeing more cases of the virus because it is doing more testing, leaving the implication that it would be better if simply increasing cases, infections, and ultimately, infections were ignored. deaths.

What are the excuses for not wearing face masks? 2:14

Trump spent the day in Arizona and led a rally in Phoenix, a city where wearing masks is mandatory in public. But he refused to cover his face, along with many supporters who attended his indoor event. And he delighted his fans by reciting a racist name for the virus that refers to its origin in China.

“Kung-flu?” Trump said, roaring from his crowd.

The story was different in Washington when the government’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, made what is becoming an increasingly rare public appearance at a Capitol Hill hearing where he spoke out against guarantees Trump that the disease is “fading” and “disappearing”, warned that “now we are seeing a disturbing increase in infections.”

Fauci, who has consistently expressed concern about the wave of aggressive economic openings promoted by the president, warned that the next two weeks “will be critical in our ability to address those waves that we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona and elsewhere state. They are not the only ones who have difficulties ”.

The increasingly numerous cases of coronavirus – not representing the “second wave” that medical experts have long feared, but rather the expansion of the first wave that hit hard in coastal cities and urban areas – are beginning to pose a daunting question for state and country political leaders: Will the situation worsen so much that it will be necessary to consider a return to more restrictive measures and even stay home?

Did TikTok and K-Pop fans deflate the Trump event? 2:14

Such a move, which has mostly been taken by Republican state governors, some of whom have promised that there will be no return to confinement, would cause a major confrontation with the president, who believes that a rapid economic resurgence is vital to his hopes of winning the re-election.

States like Arizona, Texas and Florida are moving in the wrong direction, and there are increasing warnings that if they stay on their current course, hospitals could be overwhelmed in the coming weeks and months, leaving leaders with dying options for reverse openings or in some way increase medical capacity to deal with an increasing number of deaths.

Texas had a new record of 5,489 new infections in a single day. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, a key Trump ally, warned Monday that daily positive cases, hospitalizations, and the positive case rate skyrocketed in his state and could require serious action.

“If we were to double those numbers over the next month, that would mean we are in an urgent situation where tougher action will be required to make sure we contain the spread of covid-19,” he said.

But Lina Hidalgo, a judge in Harris County that includes the city of Houston, warned that authorities did not have a month to wait.

“We are at the second highest level of threat, of concern,” Hidalgo told CNN’s John King on Tuesday.

“And if these things continue, and I’m seeing it day after day, we would have to turn red at that time, my recommendation would be for everyone to stay home again.”

A country “on its knees”

Everyone’s hope was that states that reopened first would find a way to do so without causing a surge in new cases, and thus begin to mitigate the dire economic cost and psychological effects of confinement orders. But some 25 states are now seeing new infections on the rise, while the situation is stable at 12 and down at 13. It is disappointing that the situation seems to get a little worse every day. States like Michigan and California, which have already experienced painful months, have seen their curves begin to increase again. And as states like New York and the Washington metropolitan areas begin to emerge after the blockades, the worsening of data elsewhere offers disappointing omens.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in the same hearing that Fauci on Tuesday, in a comment that is unlikely to please Trump, that the virus had “put this nation on on knees”.

CDC: New Advancement Detecting Covid-19 and Flu Viruses At The Same Time 0:51

“We have all done the best we can do to combat this virus,” Redfield said, calling for more investment in the country’s health infrastructure.

Trump has responded to the latest warning signs with denial, anger, concern over his own political perspectives, and by continuing to celebrate the kinds of events (an indoor rally-style appearance in the battered state of Arizona on Tuesday) that ignore basic advice. from top experts from their own government and could expose attendees to infection, serious illness or death and help spread more infections.

Trump criticized Fauci’s approval ratings in a tweet on Tuesday, then insisted that he was not joking over the weekend when he told supporters that he had told staff to slow down the rate of coronavirus testing, after his senior advisers will try to explain the comment as a joke.

“I’m not kidding, let me tell you, let me clarify,” Trump said before leaving for Arizona. “By having more evidence, we have more cases,” he added. Experts say testing is the key to tracking the true incidence of the disease and breaking the chains of infection. Fauci said the United States planned to screen more people, not fewer. And while Trump says the United States leads the world in the gross number of tests produced, the total conducted over five months (22 million, according to Redfield) is well below what health experts say is necessary in per capita terms. to defeat the virus.

According to a report from Harvard University, the United States needs 5 million tests per day and it would take 20 million to fully mobilize the economy. By way of comparison with EE capacity. In the US alone, the city of Beijing says it can now screen 1 million people a day.

Trump cofounds logic and contradicts his own officials about evidence

The president barely mentioned the coronavirus during his visit to Arizona on Tuesday, preferring to promote his border wall and trigger a new culture war spit out over the demolition of statues of historic Americans tainted by racism. This despite the fact that the Grand Canyon state is recording daily records in terms of new coronavirus infections.

While officials like Fauci are denied a platform in the White House and face criticism from Trump, officials without medical expertise, such as Larry Kudlow, director of the United States Economic Council, are free to be on television and make evaluations. inaccurate of the situation.

“There are some critical points. We’re on it. Now we know how to deal with these things, ”Kudlow told CNBC on Monday.

Meanwhile, the president’s events send exactly the wrong message about precautions like social distancing and wearing masks, which are the only current tools to fight a virus for which there are few treatments, no current cures, and no vaccines.

“Here in the United States, as we are opening, we are seeing increases in cases, we are seeing once again that hospitals are overwhelmed,” Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, told “New Day” of CNN.

Fortunately, we are improving in terms of our knowledge of how to treat people, and that may lead to better results for some. And that is encouraging. But we have a long way to go and we cannot count on the virus being attenuated in terms of how it attacks. ”