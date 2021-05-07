ANALYSIS-Facebook Faces Dilemma Over Balancing Human Rights And Political Discourse

By Paresh Dave

(Reuters) – Facebook’s oversight board’s decision to extend exile from former US President Donald Trump’s social network did not resolve how it will balance the freedom of expression of political leaders and their responsibility to ensure that hate speech do not incite violence.

The 20-person board, which includes lawyers, activists and a former prime minister, ratified Trump’s suspension from Facebook for now, but said the company needs to do much more to prepare for volatile political situations.

The company’s policies on these issues are of great importance, not only in the United States but in countries such as India, Brazil, Myanmar and the Philippines, where its political leaders have turned to the social network to stoke hatred or spread misinformation, both with consequences fatal, according to reports from the United Nations and other organizations.

“Facebook has become a practically indispensable medium for political speech,” the board said in its ruling on Wednesday. “It has a responsibility both to allow political expression and to avoid serious risks to other human rights.”

The oversight board credited Facebook Inc with evaluating Trump’s actions during the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, prompting his expulsion from service, against the Rabat Action Plan, an accepted standard test. worldwide to distinguish incitement to hatred and violence from freedom of expression.

Rabat’s six-point plan considers the context and intent of the speech, the speaker, the content itself, its scope, and the imminence of harm. Trump told protesters in a Facebook video that they were “very special,” even as some were still storming the Capitol. The Republican’s account had 35 million followers.

The board found that Trump used his “presidential authority in communicative language in support of the attackers,” and his violation of Facebook’s policies against glorification of violence was “grave in terms of its damage to human rights.”

But the board chided Facebook for not having a process to determine when Trump’s privileges should be reinstated. He gave him six months to decide on the status of the former president and urged the company to develop a policy to handle crisis.

Facebook said it is reviewing the comments. Riot in India

Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook has blocked a sitting president, prime minister or head of state. In March, he expelled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for 30 days for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. His government called the sanction “digital totalitarianism.”

As it has become an important source of information, Facebook has given political leaders room for maneuver because what they say is newsworthy and important to the functioning of governments.

Still, its vigilance of politicians breaking the rules has sparked a backlash from governments and new regulatory threats in India, Hungary and Mexico.

Many civil society groups say the company is too willing to silence political dissent and has no tools to deal with the many ways authoritarian governments are manipulating its services, which also include Instagram and WhatsApp.

The problem is especially complicated in India, where users since last year have criticized Facebook for being slow to curb hatred in police speech and some actions by politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata party. Meanwhile, the government demanded that Facebook remove posts critical of its handling of the pandemic, including some from local lawmakers.

At the heart of the board’s order in the Trump case is the view that all Facebook users, including the Republican, deserve clarity on the actions that would sanction them forever and the steps they can take to ensure they stand up. temporary suspensions.

United Nations conventions hold that freedom of expression is a fundamental right and therefore people should not be subjected to an arbitrary muzzle from Facebook. The company pledged to defend these human rights in a corporate report presented in March that includes follow-up reports.

“If you believe in international law and human rights principles, it’s hard to see how a lifetime ban could be allowed for any transgressive content,” Nate Persily, a Stanford University law professor, tweeted Wednesday.

But human rights law also holds that people must be protected from violence and other forms of harm.

Sarah Morris, chief technology officer for the New America Institute, said the board’s decision indicates that Trump has repeated questionable posts in the run-up to Jan. 6 and his impact on the attack “makes it a particularly egregious case that justifies his platform exit “.

The board refused to follow the path recommended by a minority of members that Trump should not be reinstated into service until the company is convinced he has stopped making false claims about the widespread election fraud he lost last year and remove support from those involved in the attack on the Capitol.

If Facebook adopted that requirement, Trump’s return may be a long way off. The former president called Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election “THE BIG LIE!” A claim he made on Monday.

(Reporting by Helen Coster, Elizabeth Culliford, Paresh Dave, Sheila Dang, Steve Holland and David Morgan. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)