ANALYSIS-China’s Banks Are Overflowing With Dollars, And That’s Worrying

SHANGHAI / SINGAPORE, Jun 1 (Reuters) – The mountain of dollars deposited in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to make loans in the US currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the rapid rise in the dollar. yuan.

Driven by rising export earnings and investment flows, the value of foreign currency deposits in China’s banks jumped above $ 1 trillion for the first time in April, official data shows.

An earlier rally, in late 2017, preceded a major surge in dollar sales that fueled a strong rally in the yuan in early 2018.

Market players say the size of an even larger accumulation this time increases that risk, and makes efforts by economic authorities to contain the yuan subject to the whims of exporters and foreign investors who own the cash.

“In our opinion, this particular positioning is susceptible to capitulation if the general downward trend of the dollar continues,” said UBS currency strategist for Asia, Rohit Arora, especially if the yuan breaks above 6.25 or 6, 2 units per dollar.

“We believe that a breakdown of these levels … has the ability to affect the psychology of the market,” he said, as they represent, approximately, the peak of the yuan in 2018 and its maximum level before a devaluation in 2015, and they can trigger the sale of local corporations in particular.

The tightly controlled yuan is at three-year highs, having overcome significant resistance at 6.4 per dollar, and in May it posted its best month since November.

Concerned that this rapid rise could trigger a huge conversion of deposits into yuan, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday that, starting in mid-June, banks will have to set aside more reserves against them to discourage further accumulation.

STATE CONTAINMENT

The stance of the Chinese central bank marked a change to face a trend that gained strength while the bank had remained, at least publicly, on the sidelines. Since 2017, the PBOC has largely left the yuan in the hands of market forces, keeping its foreign exchange reserves just above the $ 3 trillion mark, while behind the scenes the state bank and private sectors intervened.

During the 16 months to April, dollar deposits increased by $ 242.2 billion, according to PBOC data, an increase equivalent to about 1.8% of gross domestic product and greater than the (highly publicized) market entries of China’s bonds, which totaled about $ 220 billion in the period.

Although the country’s trade surplus soared during the pandemic and the banking system converted $ 254 billion into yuan for customers, the People’s Bank of China only drained $ 90.2 billion from the financial system during those months.

“The private sector has outperformed the central bank in absorbing excess dollar liquidity generated by business and foreign investment,” HSBC’s global currency strategists led by Paul Mackel said in a note published Monday. .

This could also reflect the private sector’s view that the yuan is close to a peak, or that it is bracing for future payments, such as dividends and investments abroad, they added.

PRESSURE

The basic rules of the economy can explain the accumulation: China has the largest current account surplus in the world, and official data shows that about half of the deposits in dollars are in the hands of local companies that have exploded with demand of its exports.

This same good performance has attracted world capital, which has turned to a stock market that is supported by the recovery from the pandemic and to credit markets that pay better returns than other large economies, since monetary conditions have begun to change. Harden.

However, these factors do not guarantee the longevity of the cash accumulation, especially as they are heading for a fearsome turn in the dollar / yuan exchange rate, which has fallen 11% in one year.

To be sure, many currency traders believe that further sustained dollar declines are unlikely. Arora, from UBS, and Mackel, from HSBC, believe that a fall to 6.25 per dollar is possible, but that there will be a recovery, to the current levels of 6.38 by the end of the year, according to Arora, and up to around 6.60 by the end of 2021, according to Mackel.

Most also believe that the central bank will not tolerate further increases and cite as proof of their determination the authorities’ measures to cool the rise and the decision to reduce liquidity in dollars, increasing the reserve ratio of the banks.

Eurozone banking sources say the demand for new dollar loans is very high, even at minimal interest rates, and data shows that the value of deposits exceeded that of loans in December.

“The way this has changed in recent years has been quite dramatic,” said Patrick Law of Bank of America.

“Last year was the first in more than a decade or more that there were more foreign currency deposits than foreign currency loans and that imbalance has grown in 2021,” he said.

In any case, keep in mind that the currency has had a flexible exchange rate for only 5 years and has only seen such a combination of growth and monetary policy adjustments once. Still, global investors remain vigilant.

“The pressure is there, there’s no question about it,” said Stuart Oakley, Nomura’s head of currency trading at Nomura in London. “There are a lot of dollars piling up on the mainland.”

(Report by Winni Zhou in Shanghai and Tom Westbrook in Singapore. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Darío Fernández)