I’ve always liked writing. It has happened since I found at my parents’ house – being a child – a typewriter which at the time seemed like an incredible piece of technology. That perfect compendium of gears and keys could, if we could guess the correct sequence, describe great adventures or venture into small texts for school. The only monitor there was that of the imagination.

The G key was broken. This automatically always made me haggle over all the words that included it, although if there was no other choice, I would end up writing it by hand when the page came out on the reel. I always found some connection to what someone writes and it is possible to create with words, and perhaps for this reason, I consider reading as important and personal as a handwritten signature.

Apple’s new Magic Keyboard arrives to become the perfect keyboard for iPad Pro

The keyboards have evolved from that old typewriter that still must rest on a closet, and in some way, they have also transformed our lives by being the first interface that we have used to communicate with computers. The work of creation that for some is to tell stories with words became machine code to create programs.

The use and type of keyboard is always something very particular. We went from that wonderful and mammoth mechanical keyboard IBM Model M – considered by far the best keyboard ever built (anyone remembers?) – the low-profile profiles that had to be born to flatten laptops and now tablets. We went from the noisy charm of newsrooms with those typewriters, the servers that occupied an entire room, to typing anywhere – anytime.

Magic Keyboard for iPod Pro, our video review

The future in factor and form

I write little at home, at least before confinement. When I’m not traveling, I prefer to go down to a strategically located café in my neighborhood with a good coffee and some music. The appearance of the iPad Pro and the popularization of some work tools it made me more comfortable in these situations than the laptop. Now I can process photos, edit videos and write more discreetly. It is for these use cases, that in recent years I have used the iPad Pro as a tool more than ever.

The Smart Keyboard Folio It is a perfect solution for those looking for portability, lightness and a good relationship of agile keystrokes with a keyboard that quickly gets the hang of it. However, the trackpad support on iPadOS 13 – which took us all by surprise in March – needed a new generation of accessories to cover this aspect too.

We have started talking about typewriters and keyboards and it is the first thing I want to review in this analysis: the keyboard of this magic keyboard It is possibly one of the best keyboards I have ever tried. For many reasons, some of them not even attributable to himself. We will start with the purely palpable.

It contains a keyboard with rigid, stable keys, using the scissor mechanism of notebooks and with a pleasant touch even when it is short-haul.

Its composed of rigid keys with scissor mechanism – far from the similar design to the membrane of the Smart Keyboard Folio – 1mm of layout and with a fairly light cushioning, contrary to what we can find in laptops. This gives a feel of more travel keys in a mechanism that really is not, allowing it to be very agile to know it shortly after starting to use it and write to it with promptness instantly.

Each of the keys is very stable: we can press them almost anywhere on its surface, and all of it will go down completely – especially on the big keys, such as the “Enter” or the space bar. I consider a mistake by Apple do not include the “Esc” key – it seems that here they have not learned the lesson after what happened in MacBooks Pro with Touch Bar (in the latest versions, they had to physically put it back). Still, in Applesfera we proposed a solution for this that you can use if you miss it.

Another thing that helps this keyboard a lot is that the case is very thin. On the table, we can rest our palms on the table itself, preventing our wrists from bending, having our hands raised, as can happen in laptops (either because we don’t want to lean on the laptop or because the angle of the case bothers us). In this Magic Keyboard, we practically have the feeling of typing on a surface as large as the table below us, with a very good quality keyboard. I have to add that personally I also prefer the low profile keyboards, so you already imagine that this accessory has all the ingredients that I ask for in the recipe.

And finally the backlight – something that should come standard on every external keyboard today (hopefully desktop Magic Keyboard will also be updated soon with this feature). The light is powerful, perfectly visible and defines the stroke very well of the keys and their position. It can be adjusted at will or allow an environmental sensor integrated in the Magic Keyboard itself to do the job: these options will appear automatically when we magnetically anchor the iPad Pro (they are compatible with the 2018 model or the new version of 2020, in its two sizes, 11 “and 12.9”).

A trackpad in unknown territory

The mouse support reaches all iPads that can be upgraded to iPadOS 13, and with it, Apple’s vision of how to behave a cursor in a world designed for the tactile world. Here the company takes center stage on a trackpad 5 cm wide by 10 cm long. These 50 square centimeters give the iPad Pro greater ease of use when moving around the screen without lifting your hands from the keyboard.

The trackpad this time no haptic feedback (vibration in response to our interaction) or different degrees of pressure: it is a mechanical part that has the same path as the keys but is surprisingly reactive: we can press anywhere on its perimeter and we will always “click”. Both in the corners, in the central part, or on either side. If it hadn’t been, it would have been difficult to use it with your hands on the keyboard being so small – so it seems that Apple has correctly solved it.

Virtually all keyboard and gesture combos on Macs are available to work the same way on iPadOS 13 as well

Now let’s add: keyboard + full keyboard support mean a lot to an iPad. Apple has practically brought us all the keyboard and trackpad combos we have on Mac, so that in a completely intuitive way we can apply them here if we come from a traditional computer with little learning curve. From switching applications by dragging three fingers laterally, viewing the desktop by scrolling vertically, selecting something by holding down with one finger and moving it with the other, invoking multitasking or even taking a screenshot with the exact same combination control + cmd + 3 (or 4, where we will land in the image editor with direct capture).

The whole set brings us closer to language so familiar Apple speaks to us on Mac and allows us to feel very comfortable on iPadOS in the same way that we are on Mac when working with shortcuts and gestures. The feel of the keys grips the fingers well without slipping and that of the trackpad is slightly different, being more slippery than they are in contrast to the slightly rougher fit on the case.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard “nightlight”

The most veteran of the place you will already know that by “nightlight” I mean the name that users gave to one of the most beautiful Macs that have ever existed: the iMac G4. In that design, a hinge set it held the TFT monitor above the computer base in a hemispherical shape. The feeling was that the monitor “floated” above it – just as the iPad Pro does when magnetically attached to this Magic Keyboard.

The shape of this Magic Keyboard with the built-in iPad Pro is really pretty (like in that G4). It allows you to vary the angle of the screen about 45 degrees in a very comfortable way when you open it and the magnetic hold is extremely strong. However, it is easy to remove it because 1/3 of the surface of the iPad Pro is free of the anchor at the bottom, which we can use to hold it by hand and remove it (or re-anchor it). It only fits into one position so there is no margin for error or possibility of going off the hook.

The design surprises with the comfort of use and its robustness: a set of two hinges grant mobility of actions

The design works so well and is so elegant, that surprising that no one has thought of it before. The answer to that may be the hinge sets it incorporates: the main one, which opens and closes the case in half and a thinner secondary one that allows the angle movement of the screen. Both give the impression of being very robust and durable since neither uses folds of the case in its travel – but they are more similar to the springs that we can find in notebooks to also hold the screen and therefore somewhat more complex.

The only negative point I see about this system is that the main hinge does not allow to fold completely on itself to go into “book mode”, with the keyboard on the back and the screen on the front, as with the Smart Keyboard Folio, which would have rounded the system and its utility, providing more uses for the case.

On the main hinge that opens and closes both sides of the lid, we find a USB-C to power iPad Pro magnetically attached to it. It is located on the opposite side to that of the tablet itself, so that we can use it comfortably regardless of the side that we want to charge it. Of course, because the Smart Connector does not have a very high data transfer rate, this USB-C of the case will only serve to charge, we cannot connect any accessory to it: for that, we must connect it directly to the iPad (and we can use the one in the case to charge it at the same time).

The Magic Keyboard does not have battery or Bluetooth, the power and connection with iPadOS is done automatically by magnetically anchoring the iPad Pro to the stand, completely instantly. The power for the keyboard and trackpad is directly managed by iPadOS to contain the battery consumption, which in my tests these days with the keyboard, is very little.

The set is very stable since it rests on a good rigid base, with the inclination of the screen we can play with its center of gravity

The base is much more stable than in the rest of the brand’s own covers, very rigid and perfect to contain the weight of the whole set. The center of gravity is slightly offset backwards (depending on the angle at which we have the screen), so we will have to be careful if we want to use it above the knees. If we keep the knees parallel to the horizontal plane of the ground, it is perfectly stable due to the rigid base, and if we have them slightly inclined, with resting our hands on the sides of the trackpad when writing, we will avoid possible accidents without making much effort. With the Smart Keyboard Folio, this type of use was much more complicated because the main magnetic joint was only at the base and the iPad could more easily go backwards.

The perfect accessory for power-users

This Magic Keyboard is without a doubt the best keyboard with trackpad that we can buy right now for the iPad Pro: it is stable, it has an original and very well thought-out design that makes working with it very comfortable and, of course, both the keyboard and the trackpad are of very good quality. It is a very good recommendation for those who use the iPad Pro as a tool for daily use or work and need this type of accessory: this is the best one. However, due to its high price, if it is for occasional use, there are also other more affordable third-party options – although they do not have all the details and functionality of Apple’s proposal.

If you use iPad Pro in your daily workflow and are looking for an accessory with keyboard and trackpad, this is the best option

We are also looking forward to the arrival of the new iPadOS 14 and following, where it is possible that some feature or feature will be improved from the operating system (such as new key “mappings” or more combos). For my part, it is the perfect accessory for my daily work of writing, emails, video and photo editing: it also provides good protection with the set closed and turns any place into a small creation station – without the need for much space , with high quality and consistency. And it is that the design is really spectacular: if you fit in functionality and price, and it is compatible with your workflow in iPadOS, there is no Nothing better.