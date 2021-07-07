ANALYSIS-Bond markets rethink reflation and go into a tailspin

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jul 7 (.) – An economy recovering from the COVID-19 shock and resurgent inflation is yesterday’s news, if the sharp rally in the world’s largest bond markets in the last 24 hours says something.

Prices of 10-year US Treasuries have soared, reducing yields 8 basis points on Tuesday, their second biggest daily decline in 2021. The rise in values ​​accelerated on Wednesday and returns were just below 1.3%, its lowest level in more than four months.

Yields on British gilts fell to a similar low, while those on German bunds – which appeared to be on the verge of breaking 0% in May – fell to -0.3%.

Several explanations have been offered: pressure on investors who had bet on rising yields, weaker-than-expected economic data, and concern about COVID variants.

Behind the noise, the real message from sovereign bond markets – closely watched by policy makers and investors because they are a key sign of economic trends – is clear: Economic growth, while firmer, appears to have peaked and any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary.

“Markets have gone from thinking growth is strong and inflation could be to saying growth has peaked and inflation is transitory,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Group.

The turn in bond markets may not fit the message of the US Federal Reserve, which has just switched to a tightening bias and has advanced its trajectory of rate hikes.

But even with that change, the Fed does not expect to start raising rates until 2023 and, like other large central banks, has stressed that it will look beyond any short-term increase in price pressures.

Continue reading the story

“You have to change your view given the facts you are facing: economic growth is not strong, inflation is not about to skyrocket,” said Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet.

The pullback in bond yields comes as data reinforces the view that economic growth may have peaked.

Data on Tuesday showed that US service sector activity grew at a moderate pace in June, while a very closely followed indicator of German investor sentiment fell more than expected in July.

The rebound in bond prices would have inflicted losses on the multitude of traders with “short” positions in Treasuries, essentially a bet that yields would rise in line with the recovery of the economy. This forced many to liquidate those trades, reducing returns even further.

REALITY

Many investors, including the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, have been bearish on Treasuries. The asset manager reiterated its bearish bet on Wednesday. However, yields have seen a steady 50 basis point decline since March.

Explanations for this drop vary: some cite demand from Europe and Japan, where central banks are decidedly pessimistic. Others point to the liquidity surrounding the US financial system, as the Treasury spends its cash balance and the Federal Reserve absorbs $ 120 billion of bonds each month.

But it may also be that, despite the seemingly vibrant economic recovery, bond markets are doubting the outlook; Yield declines are being led by “real” or inflation-adjusted borrowing costs, analysts at ING Bank said in a note.

US 10-year real yields have slumped to minus 1%, the lowest level since February, while German real yields are at three-month lows.

According to Mike Sewell, Portfolio Manager at T. Rowe Price, the US 10-year nominal return level of 1.77% reached in March may remain the highest this year as it is being forced to undo the “reflation” bets.

“There is still the possibility that that operation will come back on, but it is more of a possibility for the third or fourth quarter. Right now, the reflation operation is not dead, but it is certainly hibernating,” Sewell said.

Two other factors can contribute to nervousness.

First, China, the world’s second largest economy, also released data this week showing growth in the services sector has slowed to a 14-month low. Some analysts believe this is an example of how developed economies will perform.

Second, more and more countries – including China – are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and concern is growing about potentially more infectious new variants.

The Delta variant, now dominant in many countries, including the United States, is more easily transmitted than previous versions of the coronavirus.

“The muscle memory of the markets is that governments will re-apply lockdowns if they see cases increasing, which means slower growth and that we are caught in a loop,” said Charles Diebel, head of fixed income at Mediolanum International Funds. .

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker in London and David Randall in New York; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)