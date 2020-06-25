FILE PHOTO: Carafes of Roundup, the product of Monsanto, owned by the German Bayer, ready for sale in Encinitas, California, United States, on June 26, 2017. . / Mike Blake

By Tina Bellon

Jun 25 (.) – Seeking to prevent future allegations, Bayer AG has risked betting that an independent scientific review will show that its widely used herbicide Roundup does not cause cancer, several legal experts said.

The company agreed on Wednesday to pay up to $ 10.9 billion to settle about 75% of the 125,000 lawsuits filed or still to be filed from those affected by Roundup, who argue that the herbicide caused them to develop a form of hematologic cancer.

But Bayer has had to find a separate solution to mitigate the risk of future complaints without removing the product from the shelves. The company decided to make a calculated bet on a scientific test it has relied on so far to claim that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is safe for agricultural use.

Regulatory bodies around the world, including the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the European Agency for Chemical Substances and Mixtures, have determined that glyphosate is not carcinogenic.

However, the cancer research branch of the World Health Organization determined that the herbicide is a « probable carcinogen » in 2015 and, since 2018, three consecutive US juries, who studied the scientific evidence presented by both parties during the trial. , determined that Roundup causes cancer.

« Bayer is taking a great risk in doing this and it is a gamble that time can show that the evidence the plaintiffs rely on is incorrect, » said David Noll, a law professor at Rutgers University.

While many details of the proposal have not yet been released by Bayer and approved by a federal judge, the plan calls for the creation of an independent team of scientific experts, which will likely be chosen and agreed by both parties.

The company will pay $ 1.25 billion to support the team’s investigation, an amount that does not include any payments to resolve future lawsuits.

The scientific review process is expected to last at least four years, while the team’s conclusions will be binding on both Bayer and anyone who has used Roundup before Wednesday and has not developed cancer.

If the team concludes that glyphosate is not carcinogenic, such users could not file a lawsuit.

However, if it determines that glyphosate causes cancer, Bayer could face an avalanche of new lawsuits, with potential harm that could appear later in the life of users. On Wednesday, Bayer said lawyers for the main plaintiffs have accepted their plans, but . was unable to immediately contact those lawyers for comment.

(Information from Tina Bellon; edited by Cynthia Osterman; translated by Darío Fernández in the Gdansk newsroom)