Video games that make you choose your sex before you start walking are easy to watch. Moreover, with the advance of the times, it is already becoming even an unwritten norm. However, that said initial choice entails more noticeable differences than the subtle change of a letter and the aspect of the individual you choose, is not so common. Throughout this writing we are going to go into an experience that stars two characters, a boy and a girl who are very dear by fans of the Gust star franchise. Yes, we are talking about Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX, the remastering of the second component of the JRPG trilogy which is the Dusk saga and a rarity within the Atelier, since it’s not exactly usual that they let you control a man throughout the adventure. Is this installment worth it or is it just one more letter from a huge house of cards? We tell you in our analysis!

Planting the seeds of alchemy in a world in decline

In its early days, the Dusk trilogy took a peculiar direction by putting someone’s life on the table. While it is true that the “slice of life” factor that characterizes the franchise so much was not lost, the dark brushstrokes that were drawn by Nio and the enigmatic personality of Keithgriff Hazeldine, as well as the conversations that floated thanks to him , were largely guilty that Atelier Ayesha Stand out so much within your family. Yes, the note that we put at the time is discreet, but if it were not for technical aspects of the Nintendo Switch version, there is no doubt that another rooster had crowed. Does Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX imitate your steps? No in this case the classic formula is followed more closely And if that is good or not, it already depends on the tastes of each one.

This story has two conductors: Escha Malier and Logix Ficsario. The one with the baton is selected by the user, since at first you must choose which of the two to control, without the possibility of changing it. Escha Malier She is a happy and somewhat carefree girl, who learned the basics of alchemy when she was very young thanks to her deceased mother. Her father works in the agricultural sector, more specifically growing apples in Colseit. Despite this, Escha realized that alchemy was his destiny, since with her he aspires to help many people and he accepted his decision. On the other hand we have the alchemist Logix Ficsario, an intelligent and serious young man, who came to Colseit from the capital for certain reasons that we do not want to reveal. Their path crosses when they start working at the same time in the R&D division —Research and Development— of the city council.

Colseit proliferated long ago thanks to being a neighbor of the mysterious Unexplored Ruins. The reason for their name is that they are floating ruins that are surrounded by such strong turbulence that they prevent anyone from approaching with flying vehicles. It goes without saying that one of the most common dreams of the inhabitants of Colseit is to explore this place and without going any further, It is one of Escha’s great goals. The progress of the plot is summarized in both doing different assignments for the city council, while trying little by little to achieve their goals in life. Obviously complications arise, although we refrain from hinting at them to avoid spoiling. Secondarily, it is also the matter of the world in decline. With the passing of the years, the land gives less of itself, droughts arise, some places become uninhabitable and the appearance of monsters is accentuated … but, unfortunately, our duo of alchemists is not capable of doing too much to remedy it.

As usual, the texts are in the language of Shakespeare. The English that is used is simple and we would not pound this topic much if it were not for this time the translation leaves a bit to be desired. Throughout our journey we come across some texts that come out of the pack and many erroneous or ambiguous descriptions that make it difficult to create objects. For example we have the explanation of “Max Expand”, which says that it increases the “effect” without specifying percentages and that it reduces the squares that the object occupies by 4, when in fact what it does is the opposite. Another such dance is the property “Fixed Increase”, which at first glance seems to regulate, since it claims that it slightly increases the power of the object, but in fact it is extremely useful at first (some “items” of the “early game” multiply the damage in a significative way). They also replaced the classic term “Quality”, which is present even in the recent Atelier Ryza, by “EFF” (“effect strength”), while at the same time using “effect” in other parts of the synthesis process, unnecessarily complicating those who are unfamiliar with the couplet of what they are doing.

Is it possible to play this play without first going through Ayesha’s? As a general rule, Ateliers are rated so that they are enjoyable without going through others, and this is no exception. At the end of the day, we are embodying two new people who do not know anything about the characters from previous releases, so these, if they appear, are presented and, in a way, the immersion within the skin of Escha or Logy is older. Nevertheless, there are things that happen in Atelier Ayesha that are completely gutted here … In other words: you are free to skip Ayesha if you wish, but keep in mind that if you want to try it in the future, you are not going to have as much fun as a novice can.

The deadlines are still behind the scenes, but instead of knives they use forks

Something that many fear and many others love are the Deadlines. The possibility of reaching a “Game Over” in a long title for not meeting certain requirements in time is something that is a little scary and that we have seen frequently in this IP of Gust, regardless of whether we talk about main products or spinoffs like Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World. Of course, it is undeniable that it is increasingly a practice that they use less, and Atelier Escha & Logy is fervent proof that the Japanese company took into account the general discontent when making very affordable deadlines at this gala. At first there is one, and then you have more freedom to screw up with delivery times.

Anyway you don’t have to worry, the bad endings are not exactly abundant and finishing the main mission before exceeding the deadline is easy. U.S, in most cases, we had 3 of 4 months left over, which we invested in completing all the secondary tasks and even with those, we always had time in the pipeline for other chores. The only questionable here is that you cannot move on to the next main task until the remaining day counter is 15 or less, at which point the “Report Period” is activated and you must speak to Marion, your boss and the person who decides each month how much you charge depending on your performance. Fortunately, if you want to finish earlier, the «Rest» function allows you to skip the days from 10 to 10. By the way, between the normal period and the reporting period, there is the «Free Time». In this situation, secondary tasks and a small sign that indicate that you have completed the main mission take to the track, with the consequent open bar to choose what to do.

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX does not have the best plot, nor does it have the most charismatic characters that we have seen in the franchise. However, in general terms the development of the story seemed good to us, and it compensates for the above with its gameplay. How long does it last? It depends on the style of play you have. If you stick only to the main events, accumulate between 40 and 50 hours is sewing and singing. If you try to become the Completionist, the numbers spread to around 100 hours, And if you also dive into the other route to see the “True Ending” and the exclusive ending of the alternative protagonist, the counter is triggered. In another order of things, this remastering enlivens the hours to invest, giving us the possibility of multiplying the speed of the fighting and the speed of running on stage.

Getting to the credits for the first time brings to light the “Extras” section in the main menu. From it they give access to an image gallery that includes artworks, backgrounds, 3D models, sketches and cinematics. On the other hand we have the «Sound Room», a sound library that exhibits the musical themes of the BSO, with comments written by the people involved. Then there is “Dictionary”, the encyclopedia that contains the “Help” manual, information on all the objects you will get and monsters you will defeat, and “Guide”, a section that gathers the ancient documents that you collect through “field events” (we explain what are below). Last but not least, «Extra voices» is presented. In this place the seiyuus congratulate those who complete the adventure and talk about different things that unfortunately are beyond our understanding, since they do it in Japanese and without subtitles, even with the English dubbing on.

Earlier we mentioned that at the beginning we must choose between the Escha route and the Logy route, but we do not explain what differences there are to justify a second round with the “New Game +”. Starting a game from “Clear Data” does not add additional difficulty, but you have the incentive to assume the role of the other protagonist. He retains in his favor a exclusive recipe to create a very powerful object, own thoughts, new scenes, more costumes, alternative musical themes, a unique ending, alterations in the accessible of the previous route and the possibility of reaching the True Ending (it is impossible with only one route). In addition, you restart by conserving the consumables you will have equipped before jumping to the next game, the equipment (armor and weapon), the “synthesis skills” and recovering the money invested in research during the previous game (we started Logy’s route with more 400,000 cabbages). Note: It is important to mention that they do not give you consumables from the beginning, nor for free, and we imagine that it is to avoid excessive imbalance.

Exploring is essential, for good objects synthesizing

It is a fact that without the appropriate goods, it is impossible to synthesize the best «items», and to extract them, there is no other option but to go to that veteran board called «World Map», spend valuable days to get to new places and explore them. The ingredients necessary for a recipe are capable of coming out from almost anywhere: from an event, from the reward acquired after finishing an enemy, from a chest, from destroying barrels, from the typical areas of the stage that are marked with an aura with different shades of blue and a novelty they introduced, the «field events». Since the “effect strength” or “EFF” (the “Quality” of all life) and the elemental concentrations are always the same in the materials with the same name, and here nothing can be done with the “traits” during the synthesis, in what efforts must be focused on getting interesting «properties» (We refer to the features that are transferable to the object to be manufactured).

To achieve the best “properties”, such as “Cost Bonus” or “Super Properties”, luck is not enough, you also have to enable them to get out. This requires 3 factors: being in the appropriate scenario, activate the necessary “Field Event” and use the required “Search Equipment”. Let’s go by parts, what is a “field event”? Every time you defeat an enemy, collect something, or talk to someone on stage, in addition to advancing time, a nickname “field gauge” fills up, charging up to 200%. Accessing a «field event» consumes 100% of that meter and we choose what is convenient for us from 3 options with the directional buttons (it is possible to change them by leaving and entering the area). These events allow you to find ancient documents, confront powerful monsters, automatically collect, obtain relics, and make various changes to the environment (rare relics come out, improve the quality of collectible materials, and so on). To get the most wanted “properties” you have to choose one of the two examples that we exposed at the end and then mix it with the effects caused by the “Plant Nutrients” consumable, if we focus on collecting, or those of the “Dowsing Rod”, if we try to get relics with peculiar «properties» and then dismantle them. In case you need more percentage on the meter, “Mistery Lantern” is the solution (50% extra with each use).

Given his presentation, an appropriate simile to define the assessment of the main and secondary tasks, is a bingo. If you complete a line of tasks you get an additional reward called «Bonus». There are 8 rewards of this style for each main task and an additional one for completing the «cardboard» (do the main one and the 24 secondary ones). The rewards vary: more spaces for consumable items (you start with 5 squares and the limit is 25), recipe books, money, costumes and improvements to the stats of Escha or Logy depending on the route you are on. Furthermore, tasks, like Solle’s requests, serve to accumulate points that are then used to move the R&D division up. What is the rank for? From a certain moment, when talking to Marion, a section called Experiment. Entering it displays a menu in which, if you have enough money and rank, they let you invest in research that offers many benefits. Do you want to increase the number of orders you can make to the “homunculi” or the capacity of your bag? Does the usefulness of support actions know you little? Are you looking to reduce the number of days spent going from one place to another on the «World Map»? For all that and more, investigations are extremely helpful.

A spark that was lost in this installment, compared to the previous one, are the periodic events, such as Harry’s contest and the conversations that arose on the World Map itself with the people who went on with their lives, instead of being just another doll within the city on duty, which does nothing relevant outside of a couple of years. events. Yes, they were obstacles, since they half forced the user to go back from time to time or take unnecessary detours to see scenes, but it was realistic after all. Here the biggest obstacle they put in managing your days to travel, is asking you to smash stones with bombs or to defeat monsters that block the entrance to a new area. In works that take into account the advance of time like this, it is logical to think that they should stop to schedule that “X” class of monsters come out depending on the month, that there are changes in the weather, that the younger characters grow over the years , that certain plants do not go out in winter or why not, annual celebrations of the birthday or Christmas stick. At the end of the day, little details like these are what make a fictional world feel alive. For example, Atelier Ayesha even has an event that only happens one day of all possible.

Don’t expect them to give you a hand without fighting

When we first saw the combat system in action, we thought they had simplified it, but in the end it turned out to be more interesting than it appeared. The “back attacks” disappeared, the “active commands” reduced their possibilities to only exert damage (“Support Attack”) or to protect a partner regardless of their location (“Support Guard”) and now, instead of having individual meters to this function, there is a shared one called Support Gauge. This is filled with our actions and is consumed every time we activate a support command. The twist that made us change our minds was, in addition to the positive and negative effects caused by the bosses’ battlefield, the implementation of long combos that make fights more interesting. With each hit or offensive object used in a chain, a percentage called “Damage Rate” grows. SIf the player exceeds 200%, he has access to a special attack (“Support Special”) delivering a noteworthy hit.

Also, from a certain point in the journey, both Escha and Logy unlock Double Draw, a command that, after choosing which objects to use, allows Escha and Logy to abuse their objects instead of throwing common Support Attacks and on top, it reinforces them. Of course, this command is not always active, since it is necessary to accumulate one or more bars in the «Support Gauge» to be able to use it. By the way, if thanks to the companions you exceed 200% before launching the object of “Double Draw”, it acts as a “Special Support” and becomes Double Draw II. First a joint animation is presented with Escha and Logy, then the object’s usual animation changes and its power flies high, doing a tremendous amount of damage. The best thing is that the thing does not end there. If 200% is passed along the way and we still have a character who has not made a “Support Attack”, it is possible to make his “Special Support” before the other alchemist launches “Double Draw II”.

With the exception of Escha and Logy, who have the ability to use objects, all characters unlock those called Finishing Attacks at level 30. To carry out one of them it is necessary that whoever attacks, uses «skills» or protects companions until completely filling an individual counter. After that, an extra button appears on the screen that, if pressed, releases the character’s most powerful attack. A curiosity is that if you use the «Finishing Attack» to finish off an adversary, you change the music to a piece dedicated to the one who executes it and the animation it makes is more striking. How many bars of «Support Gauge» does a fight start with? It depends. Enemies roam freely around the stage and tend to attack people if they see them. If you hit your opponent before starting a battle, you get 3 bars; otherwise, one.

Are the fights easy or difficult? If your offensive items are good, taking down common enemies is certainly a walk in the field and you just have to be careful not to run out of stock of consumables. In Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX there are no selectable difficulties to reinforce enemies and correct that, but there is a “field event” that does it and another that brings out a good handful of powerful bosses. In addition, the bosses, more specifically the optional ones, are to feed them separately. If someone wants a challenge that we had a hard time biting the dust a dozen times, we invite you to take a tour of the Palace of Paupers. That “dungeon” It was originally a DLC, but here it comes alongside the base game. The dungeon boasts four formidable bosses and the last of them gives headaches even to those in a «New Game +» with the two most powerful objects on top (the exclusive of each route).

A decision that we disliked about Atelier Ayesha and that they fixed here, is the issue of having a team of 3 people and that to use the rest of the playable cast, you would have to go to their houses to exchange them for others from the main team. On this occasion, manageable characters always accompany us and the combat system works with 3 pairs formations. Three are in the front line and the others are in the rear. Those who occupy the rear recover health, MP and rotate with their partner if it suits us. On the other hand there are the reserves: 5 characters are left out, if you have them all unlocked, of course. The eleven ride the same experience, regardless of position. However, the friendship points received, which are key to obtaining endings and a couple of dungeons, change depending on the place that you give them. We are not entirely sure of the exact points that are distributed, as they are hidden from the naked eye and we were not attentive all the time.

This is an estimate: Logy left him almost permanently on the main line and it took about two and a half years to reach 100 friendship. That is, if we take that number of days in the literal sense, it gives us that we need 912.5 days. If we divide 100 by that number, the result is “0.10958904109” points per day (0.11 after rounding). How much do you earn in the rear and in the reserve? We cannot calculate these data, because the rest of the template was rotating to unlock endings. What we can assure you is that both receive fewer points and that in the reserve they are even more scarce.

Two heads think better than one

While Escha grew up in Colseit, a place that advances technologically at its own pace, Logy comes from the capital, causing a culture clash between the two alchemists. Synthesizing in a cauldron is something out of date that Logy never did, while Escha, and to a large extent the media of the R&D division, are foreign to the modern techniques of the capital, so they choose to divide the work. Escha is responsible for synthesizing a bit of everything with her cauldron and Logy focuses on creating weapons and armor with the forge. For practical purposes, the forge and the cauldron are identically playable, with the only difference that in the forge, weapons and armor are always used as a base. As they explain, that is because Logy, with the «Training Machine» (a forge with another name), does not create objects from scratch using materials, what it does is reinforce existing equipment. Escha and Logy’s individualism is especially noticeable when we see objects that can only be used by one of them. For example, Escha does not have the gauntlet that Logy wears to consume peculiar test tubes known as “blitzs”, and Logy does not have the necessary qualities to take advantage of a “Dream Book”.

In Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX, three requirements must be met before synthesizing an object: possess the ingredients, the recipe and the level of alchemist required. Recipes are obtained from rewards by completing tasks, in chests, buying them in stores, with the advancement of the story, defeating enemies and dismantling “relics” from “field events”. Dismantling something gives you its recipe if you do not have it and one of its components, keeping the same “properties” that the relic from which it came had. As for the alchemist level, it goes up every time you synthesize something, and the rewards for going to the next level are two: expand your range of synthesizable “items” and receive Synthesis skills. At level 1, they don’t even let you choose the order in which you enter your resources, but with each level the horizons are expanded. Most synthesis skills require consuming certain elemental concentrations and their uses are varied. They are capable of increasing the number of «CP» at our disposal, reducing the gaps that a consumable occupies, allowing us to reuse resources in this synthesis, etc. What are the «CP»? They are the points that we must use before introducing something into the cauldron or the forge.

Thanks to a synthesis ability that eventually unlocks, it is possible that the «properties» of an ingredient are inherited by the object to be synthesized. We warn in advance that what is coming now is difficult to explain, but in practice it is not so complex. Each thing has one or more attributes (fire, water, wind and earth) and a numerical value called “attribute value” (“Stats” on the screen). In turn, the objects have a series of possible properties, which are locked unless the total sum of the “attribute values” of the different materials unlock them. All the “items” have a range of 5 attainable innate properties and then those that come from the goods that compose them, although just unlocking them is not enough. When you complete a synthesis, a list is presented before you with all the «properties» that you will achieve and then you have to manage and choose. To keep the properties in the final result, it is necessary to have the necessary «PP» (other points that act on their own).

Naturally, some properties are more expensive than others, and to increase the number of base “PP” there are no other options other than raising the alchemist level, investing in research with Marion, or benefiting from some “property” that increases the amount of «PP» for that specific synthesis. Also, there are other “effects” on objects that have nothing to do with their quality. A quick summary is that they are properties that work independently of the «properties» and that to be unlocked instead of depending on «PP», they make us have the necessary «attribute value» concentrations.

It is likely that someone is thinking that spending a couple of hours making powerful objects, to lose them after using them, is a chore, and we can not deny the reason. However, luckily the theme doesn’t work like that. In the exploration section, we mentioned Solle’s “requests”, but we did not delve into them. The matter does not have much mystery: he asks us to defeat certain monsters or to give him materials and objects. What does that man have to do with consumables? Well, apart from points, It also rewards us with a series of highly valued snacks for beings called “Homunculi”. These curious creatures are capable of clone synthesized ingredients and items in exchange for Solle’s sweets. The time they take depends on the object, although if we bribe them with an extra, the wait is reduced and even eliminated. There are five different “snacks” and they request the one they want based on the kind of product we want to multiply. Unfortunately, they do not copy everything (weapons, armor and some “items” are left out), the limit of orders is 10 simultaneous maximum and these are not made available to the player at first. Yes, the consumables used when exploring, replace them from the initial queues of the adventure.

Music is a beautiful tree that in this franchise tends to bear good fruit

A section where the Ateliers rarely disappoint is on the soundtrack, and Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX is no exception. With a wide variety of musical themes that cover all situations perfectly and with memorable pieces, which are highly recommended to hear in the game itself as “Sky of Twilight” or “Colony Collapse Disorder”, This delivery has little to envy to titans of the industry as far as the sound field is concerned. Furthermore, if you are not satisfied with what is offered here, you can change the “OST” for that of other Ateliers and even enjoy different IP songs that Gust developed in the past. Of the sound effects there is not much to say, they are correct but they continue with the defect that the noise of walking only changes between stages, if in an area you go from walking through weeds to stepping on a rocky ground, it is not taken into account.

What is the best dubbing? Although it is true that this depends on the tastes of each one, the writer in charge of the analysis thinks that Anglo-Saxon dubbing is far inferior. It is less expressive, there is many lines of dialogue that were not even dubbed in that language and it does not finish diluting quite well with the personality of the different characters that were played. On the other hand, the Japanese dubbing, apart from giving voice to practically everything with skill, has famous people like Ami Koshimizu (Linca), who plays Matoi Ryuko in Kill la Kill. Come on, the balance leans much towards the country of the red dot, given that we cannot help but stare at the lips of the protagonists as they “speak” without saying a word.

As this is a remaster, it gained some definition with respect to its original release, but it is far from matching the graphics that were displayed during the Reisalin Stout adventure and the animations made with the in-game engine, more specifically those that go out of the battles, which sin from being rough. Leaving aside the “popping” that we have seen a few times, performance is rock solid. We did not experience slowdowns in the framerate, regardless of whether we were running Atelier Escha in the dock or in portable mode. In another vein, the artistic section shines with its own light with illustrations made with care. The interface is better maintained than the one they made for Atelier Ayesha and we have nothing to attribute to the anime-style animations that danced on this dance floor. What do we think of monsters? Well, there are a good number of them and their designs, especially those of the “bosses”, are decent. The only downside is that there is a tendency to recycle 3D models, changing only the color palette, name and attacks of the reused monsters.

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX – Traveling to Heaven

In short, Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX is the remastering of a proposal by Gust, who more vigorously follows the classic formula of the franchise than his predecessor. However, it manages to stand out thanks to its combat system, which boasts of combining the forces of its characters in quite striking long combos. Its upgradeable translation stains the experience a bit, but without a doubt It is a video game that hardly disappoints anyone who tries it.

We have analyzed Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX thanks to a digital copy provided by Koei Tecmo Europe. Version analyzed: 1.0.0

Union make force

Two young alchemists join forces at the Colseit town hall as they try to fulfill their dreams. Ruinas, aventuras y combates entretenidos te están esperando en este JRPG en el que equiparse adecuadamente es clave. Te recomendamos que le des una oportunidad, pues Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX es la remasterización de uno de los Atelier más queridos por su comunidad.

PROS

El sistema de combate está bien pulido

Tanto el apartado musical como el artístico son dignos de mención

Introdujeron la posibilidad de acelerar las batallas, correr por el escenario y DLC de antaño

CONS

Dejando a un lado que está en inglés, su traducción es mejorable

Gráficamente se queda atrás si lo comparamos con las entregas recientes de la franquicia

El juego sufre algo de “popping”, el cual es más notorio tras usar la función de viaje rápido y en ciertos escenarios

