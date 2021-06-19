Analysis and forecast Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Clippers playoffs

Few could have imagined at the beginning of the season that in the Western Conference Final of the NBA playoffs 2021 The Lakers were not going to be there, but much less than one of the contenders and the favorite to win was going to be Phoenix suns. The magic of the sport is its unpredictability and the Arizonans have earned their privileged place in the fight for a ring for which they are amassing countless merits. Before the final battle, they will have to face a very intense series before Los Angeles Clippers, who arrive full of confidence after going back from two series that were 0-2 against, although with the question of whether Kawhi Leonard’s loss can be prolonged and his options diminish, something that has not happened for the moment.

Phoenix Suns, confidence through the roof and plenty of arguments to dream

The competitiveness and experience that Chris Paul has brought to this team is being the great differential for a very pronounced process of personal and basketball growth to take place for the two great young players: Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. The movements made in the management have been sublime, aimed at equipping Monty Williams with good defensive weapons at the 3 position, with Torrey Craig and Jae Crowder, while Mikael Bridges and Dario Saric alternate at the 4 position, contributing things. very different and complementary to each other. Seriousness, consistency and reliability in a group that came out very reinforced after beating the Lakers and paying tribute to the Nuggets. They have had to rest and prepare well for the title match in the West.

Los Angeles Clippers, growth in the face of adversity of an already historic team

Whatever happens, this group of players has earned a place in the Olympus of the Angelina franchise, by leading the Clippers to a Conference final for the first time in their history, as well as becoming the first team in the history of the NBA that came back two consecutive playoff ties with a 0-2 loss. They did it against the Dallas Mavericks, saving up to two match balls against, and they have achieved it against a Utah Jazz drowned by the success from the triple of players like Terrence Mann, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson, who have taken a step forward with the order to make up for Kawhi Leonard’s injury leave. An effective Small Ball culminated by the experience of Rajon Rondo and the outside shot of Luke Kennard.

Keys to the tie

Efficiency from triple is what usually makes the difference between success and failure in Angelenos. It will be interesting to see if Tyronn Lue persists in his idea of ​​playing with 5 little ones or tries to restore confidence to Ivica Zubac. Ayton’s intimidating and rebounding ability seems that it could only be supplemented by an extreme Small Ball in which defensive aids were made and an attempt was made to open the court in attack. Ayton will have the responsibility of trying to be important in the paint, acquiring good positions in attack, taking outside shots with speed in defense and doubling the ball when he is overmarked.

Obviously, in the event that Kawhi cannot respawn or is depleted, the Los Angeles Clippers in the long term they are greatly reduced. But nothing can be taken for granted in a team that seems to have achieved great cohesion on and off the court. In favor of Phoenix suns There will be the experience of Chris Paul and his ability to provide the team with various rhythms and ways of competing. Booker will be very important in attack, as will Crowder and Craig’s defense over Paul George.