Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

The model Analy Bazán and a loyal fan of America club, surprised his followers on social networks by showing off his physical work, with a daring photograph in little clothes and between the sheets, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

A calm mind attracts inner strength and self-confidence “, Analy Bazán shared this message in his photograph.

Also read: Sofía Schellemberg shows off her great figure with a flirty photograph in cachetero

On this occasion, Analy Bazán shared this photo on his official Instagram account, where he quickly added more than 8 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his followers and friends.

This Mexican model has been characterized by being a faithful follower of the Águilas del América in Liga MX, following the team’s duels and proudly wearing the Santiago Solari team shirt.

Analy Bazán has gained great popularity in social networks, getting more than 350 thousand fans, taking her to be the image of several advertising campaigns and modeling for important magazines and photographers.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content