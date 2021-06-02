Analy Bazán gets naughty and sets the networks on fire with daring dance (Video)

The Mexican model and influencer, Analy Bazán, who has resided in the United States for some years, kicked off the season with two posts that set social media on fire in a matter of minutes.

The fan of America club He uploaded an image showing off his shapely figure obtained from the great work in the gym, with a tiny black swimsuit, which generated that his more than 400 thousand followers, will burst the like button,

Bazán has won the hearts of hundreds of thousands of ‘Las Águilas’ fans, since, through thick and thin, he continues to support them. The influencer is looking forward to the preseason to see them again, remembering that they will play in the United States.

As if that were not enough, the model uploaded a small video hours later of her first publication in a swimsuit, now, with a mini short and top, she drove her fans crazy with her movements. reached more than 10 thousand likes.