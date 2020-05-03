When it was time for the prequels, many fans really hated the actor in charge of giving life to the one who would bring balance to the force, but that over time it has changed to the point that any appearance by the actor makes all the fans jump out of their seats. That’s why listening to Hayden Christensen came back as Anakin Skywalker in ‘The Clone Wars’ made fans happy and melancholic.

Anakin’s Fall to the Dark Side and Order 66 are underway during the last chapters of ‘The Clone Wars’, which means that the creation of the Empire is imminent. The narration of these chapters have been largely from Ahsoka Tano’s perspective, who gives fans of ‘Star Wars’ another vision of what happened during the events of ‘Revenge of the Sith’.

Episode 11 of season 7 of ‘The Clone Wars’ follows the events of the Siege of Mandalore, with a battle between the Republic and the Shadow Collective. With the end of this tough combat, everything seems to indicate that the war is over, with Darth Maul and his forces in custody and who are destined to be tried by the Jedi Council.

All of this follows Ahsoka, Commander Rex, and his clone army leaving for Coruscant to deliver Maul. But since all fans know that Anakin is about to fall to the Dark SideAshoka has a feeling of unease throughout the scene, and this is because through a vision of the Force, she realizes that her former teacher is in conflict.

It is then that all the fans knew that Hayden Christensen returned in ‘The Clone Wars’, since the series extracts directly from Revenge of the Sith, the dialogue that Anakin has with the confrontation that he has with Mace Windu and that ended with the iconic phrase: “What have I done? “.

Although Christensen’s voice is heard in most of the dialogueSince he originally spoke this line in episode III of ‘Star Wars’, ‘The Clone Wars’ altered it a bit so that Matt Lanter, the voice actor for Anakin in the series, was the one to pronounce only those words.

Anakin’s transformation to the Dark Side affected not only him, but also the closest people who loved him. Obi-Wan and Padme were the best known, but with the series it is known that Ahsoka was not free from so much pain, seeing his former master lose himself and become a Sith, and later having to face him during the events of ‘Star Wars: Rebels’.