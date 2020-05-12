Anaitz Arbilla, defender of Éibar, is the only LaLiga player who has refused to return to joint training, obtaining the permission of his club, for fear of being infected by coronavirus. This was reported last Saturday to the gunsmith coach, José Luis Mendilíbar. He hasn’t stopped exercising at home until they have been able to set up a field for himself.

Despite the measures taken by the clubs, respecting the indications of distance from the Government and adapting the tests to small groups, sanitizing all the areas in which the different soccer players can coincide at different times, the side converted to central was not trusted.

Fali, a player from Cádiz, who refuses to play until all risk of infection passes and a solution is found in the form of a vaccine or treatment. “data-reactid =” 25 “> Has alleged family reasonsSo your fear is more than justified. Still, it is shocking that he is the only first division player to have made such a decision. In the silver category, the case of Fali, a Cádiz player, who refuses to play until all risk of contagion passes and a solution is found in the form of a vaccine or treatment has become famous.

the mistake comes in the excess of zeal in shielding the information on the part of the club because it has given rise to a lot of speculation. The truth is that, after so much speculation, the club has released a statement confirming that Anaitz asked for permission not to train and also confirms that he will join the group next Wednesday. “” Data-reactid = “28 “>” I believe that the mistake comes in the excess of zeal in shielding the information on the part of the club because it has given rise to a lot of speculation. The truth is that, after so much speculation, the club has released a statement confirming that Anaitz asked for permission not to train and also confirms that he will join the group next Wednesday.

Arbilla, who trains alone for “personal reasons” with the permission of @SDEibar, will join the training sessions with the rest of the squad next Wednesday

That points to the reason why the footballer did not want to return to the sessions with the rest of his teammates.

It should be remembered that they were the focus of the controversy due to a statement from their players in which they claimed to be afraid of playing again, which was criticized. “data-reactid =” 34 “> Both journalists take the opportunity to send a ‘stick’ to Éibar for their” lack of transparency “and secrecy in recent days. It should be remembered that they were the focus of the controversy by a statement from their players the one who claimed to be afraid of playing again, which was criticized.

