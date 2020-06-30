During the quarantine, some figures have opted for the coronavirus without hair. Shaving or shaving has been done for lack of hairdressers or for a deeper and more sentimental decision, although others have done it to embody a character on the big screen.

The Dominican singer Anaís is one of those who chose to wear this exotic haircut. Yesterday through a « live » on her Instagram account, the interpreter of « What things are » surprised many by being totally bald.

Her followers immediately began to question her, so the actress explained that her change was due to a tribute she wanted to pay to cancer survivors, since her mother died of the disease and wished that those who suffer from it did not feel alone.

Anaís spoke for 25 minutes about her anxiety problems, bipolarity, as well as issues of leadership, culture, religiosity, history and medicine, abruptly changing the subject, so her followers questioned her sobriety.

« I created anxiety … I have a job, I am a mother … it is okay to be wrong, it is part of life … I am bipolar and I have anxiety, there is a bipolar in the house, » said the Dominican singer, leaving doubts.

Her followers continue to consider her a very beautiful woman and it was not long before they let her know it on her Instagram account, as many assure that this new look makes her look more exotic and highlights her eyes.

Maluma

Colombian singer Maluma is one of those who is not afraid of extreme haircuts. The artist sported impeccable hair, dyed platinum blonde, but that went down in history on April 4.

The interpreter of « Happy the four » uploaded a video showing his skills as a hairdresser, with a razor he said goodbye to his hair and laughing his mother finished fixing the look.

His colleague and compatriot J Balvin was also listed on the « hairless » list. He turned on the networks on April 24 when he hung a photo without a t-shirt showing off his new look with his shaved hair.

Ricky Martin

Several days after appearing in a video cutting his partner, Jwan Yosef, the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin surprised with his monkfish look, then. In this way, the interpreter of « Sharks » joined the « spring cleaning ».

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams found it difficult to find a hairdresser available during the confinement and is that due to some projects he was working on when he began quarantine, he had to stay away from his family for a long period.

His wife, Ayda Fiels, shared a video of the singer cutting all his hair with a small machine.

« A confining look, Robbie Wiliams hairless, never mind, Forty Haircut, » Williams’ wife wrote in the Instagram post.

Daniel Sarcos

Daniel Sarcos was another of those who decided to change his look. During the quarantine, the Venezuelan-born television presenter uploaded a fun video with his partner Alesandra Villegas, who was in charge of cutting her hair.

In the end Sarcos ended up with his shaved head and an expression of astonishment, because apparently he did not expect his partner to leave him without hair.

Although some did not like it, the video on their Instagram account has more than a thousand funny comments and accumulates more than 416 thousand « likes ».

ARON PIPER

Of Elite ».

The actor from the famous youth series « Elite », Aron Piper, who plays the shy and reserved Ander Muñoz, shaved his head in this quarantine. The young man uploaded a photo to his Instagram account where he sports an unconventional look.