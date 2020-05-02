© .

Anahí He shared a cute video with which he showed that his eldest son not only inherited his beauty, but also his talent as a singer.

Through her official Instagram account, the singer published a video in which the little boy is seen Manuel, who in addition to confirming that he is the number one fan of BrushShe also knows how to sing as well as her mother did when she was two years old.

The cute videos were shared in the stories of the famous social network, but were soon reproduced by various fan profiles, who, amazed at the resemblance, flattered the beauty of both.

In the first video, the son of Manuel Velasco performing a children’s song of the spoiled clown of the ex RBD, who has previously expressed that she has been a loyal fan since she was a few years old.

While in a second video the protagonist of the soap opera “Rebelde” appears giving one of her first presentations on Mexican television.

This April 30, Anahí He touched the networks by sharing a photograph of his childhood, in which his fans highlighted the great physical resemblance shared by his first-born.

“It is the same face of Manu“,”Manuel, female and eighties version“,”OMG Manu is your copy, I always think of this when I see a baby photo of you or a photo of him“,”Equals his eldest son“,”Manu is the same“,”Manu, is that you?“,”Manu is just like you“, Wrote some fans with the image that exceeded 200,000 red hearts.

