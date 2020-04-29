Anahi’s piñata and its enfrijoladas become a trend and she responds | INSTAGRAM

This piñatería in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, has known how to mix with these times of social networks, since on several occasions they have made a trend for some of their piñatas on current affairs.

This time it was Anahí’s turn, since recently he went viral because of an old video in which he prepared enfrijoladas and showed it to his fans, after so much popularity and jokes, piñatería could not avoid making his own piñata.

They could not pass this opportunity to go viral again, because Anahi’s cooking recipe became a hit in recent weeks, although it had cold tortillas, it was a healthy dish with nopal and beans, which worked for a fast food.

Despite being a recommendation for an easy and uncomplicated dish, so that users do not battle, they ended up mocking as always and creating their memes, teasing, etc. However, Ana took it in the best way and joked with them showing that you can laugh at the situation without taking offense.

On this occasion with the appearance of the piñata, which wears a Philippine chef’s hat and its famous enfrijoladas, Anahí realized that they did the trend again, so she decided to respond on her official Twitter by taking it again with a great humor and positivism.

While many users make fun of, make memes about it again and try to lower the morale of the young artist, she stands firm and with a smile, because for her toxic users are left over, since she knows that there are many people who love her and they admire a lot, which is why they have had fun together with them, making their quarantine much easier to carry.

Some other piñata manufacturers have also been included to make Anahí piñatas, which is why several users have celebrated her birthday with her and with a healthy and simple dish that has caused a little relief from these difficult times.

