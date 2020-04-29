Anahí.

The infamous enrijos de Anahí that generated dozens of memes went beyond the virtual sphere and materialized in the form of a piñata.

Yes, the Piñatería Ramírez, who rose to fame for making figures of the moment, did not take long to recreate the former RBD and her recipe.

Because they are so ??? … ya sueeeeeltenme !!!! 🤢😂😂😂🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/L9H9wH5EY6 – Anahi (@Anahi) April 26, 2020

“Because they are so ??? … ya sueeeeeltenme !!!! ”, wrote with a certain joking tone the wife of Manuel Velasco, governor of the Mexican state of Chiapas.

It must be remembered that the poor way Anahí prepared some enfrijoladas unleashed ridicule and the reaction of the famous woman herself.

And it is that, in the controversial clip Anahí decided to cook enfrijoladas, a recipe that was criticized by Internet users due to the ingredients it used and the simple method of preparation.

Join me to see the end of this sad story … pic.twitter.com/1ng7aH7V27 – Anahi (@Anahi) April 23, 2020

“We only need nopal tortillas, I ask you to look for a healthy tortilla, for example the nopal omelette that has a lot more fiber, is very healthy and does not have many calories for a healthier version. We don’t need anything more than beans and cheese “, is what you hear the singer say before starting the preparation.

😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/TROry52aJF – Anahi (@Anahi) April 21, 2020

In addition to the minimum of ingredients, what caught the attention of Internet users was the speed with which they made the dish, because in a few seconds they were already ready to eat.

