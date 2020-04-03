Your browser does not support iframes.

In this quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anahí She has been very active on social networks and has shared with the almost seven million followers who has on Instagram how he carries social isolation with his family.

Previously, the singer conquered all her fans by performing RBD’s “Save Me”. Anahí became a trend in social networks after sharing a video in which he appeared singing one of the most successful singles of the Mexican band, but what most caught the attention of his clip was that he later showed the exact moment in which his son Manuel broke down in tears for his performance.

However, now the 36-year-old Mexican has given herself the task of sharing a post that left everyone with their mouths open. It is a TBT, which was first published by the also actress Michelle Vieth, 40, through his Instagram stories and in which he tagged Anahí.

The politician’s wife Manuel Velasco the incredible memory did not go unnoticed and he took it up in his own stories, on the snapshot he wrote, “What memories! The life of the party ”and added an emoji with a laugh.

Photo: Instagram / anahi

In the snapshot you can see the famous wearing an identical outfit, lilac top with sequin appliqués, patterned jeans, and both exposed their sexy abdomen. From the image, everything seems to indicate that they were having a great time of fun since the two have a smile from ear to ear.

A few days ago, Anahí posted the most adorable postcard of her little ones Manu Y Emiliano. “My babies, what I would give… It is terrifying everything that is happening in the world, but how could I lose hope if I have you? To take good care of us all. Everything will be fine, ”wrote the interpreter.

And then he returned to his social networks, but to share his happiness for the second birthday of his youngest son. Emiliano is two months old today! We love you very much! ”, She wrote in her stories when she shared a tender photo of her baby sleeping peacefully in her crib.

Photo: Instagram / anahi

And while the youngest of the house slept, Anahí and her first-born had an adorable chat, as she let him see in a series of videos.

“We are making a wish, what is your wish?” Anahí asked Manu, who with the sweetest little voice replied, “What are we going to Disney!”. The famous could not resist the tenderness of her baby and hugged him and kissed him affectionately.

“I love you my love, we are going to Disney, I also want to,” he said. Although the little three-year-old will have to wait a bit to visit the place, surely as soon as possible, his mother will fulfill her wish and the moment will be totally magical.

Later, Anahí wanted that video to be in her feed and explained the reason, “I don’t want this video to be deleted. I want to leave it here forever to remember why I never lost faith. Babies and their beautiful hearts always have the perfect words. Thank God”.

