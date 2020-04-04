Anahí shares the tender message that her son Manuel gives to the world | Instagram

The Mexican actress and singer Anahí has ​​touched everyone with the tender message who gave his son over three years Manuel, who despite difficult times shows that he is happier than ever.

Anahí has ​​always been characterized by commanding positive messages Y good vibes to all people regardless of the time, good or bad.

There is no doubt that your children too radiate with those energies as good and pretty as her, having her as an example.

This time it was his son Manuel, who is the oldest of his children, who filled with tenderness to his millions of followers.

It was through his account Instagram that the actress shared that beautiful moment who lived with her son, it was something unexpected for her and I wanted to remember it forever.

I don’t want this video to be deleted. I want to leave it here forever and remember why I never lost faith. Babies and their beautiful hearts always have the perfect words. Thank God.”

In the past month of February, the singer became second time in mother of the little Emiliano, and has shown that the two are his great loves along with her husband the politician Manuel Velasco Coello.

Every one who can shows that it feels full, happy Y full of love with her three great loves, sharing the tender moments of her day to day.

With just a few hours of the publication of the tender video, it has more than a million reproductions from their followers and hundreds of comments from acquaintances, family, friends and their followers.

Manu is not only your copy physically, but from a baby you can see that you have instilled in him such beautiful values, equal to yours that make many people love you and follow you. They are beautiful! “, Was one of the comments.

Without a doubt, both have instilled big values, making them see things in a good way and making them enjoy their days to the fullest.

