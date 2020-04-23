Your browser does not support iframes.

Anahí He faced the wave of memes and TikToks that were made in honor of his latest viral video. A year ago, the singer recorded a clip for her website, in which she showed her recipe for preparing enfrijoladas.

However, he never imagined the commotion it was going to cause among the users of social networks, who made this the topic of conversation at the time.

Even the commotion turned the actress into a trending topic on Twitter. That is why Anahí broke the silence and reacted to the phenomenon with a great sense of humor.

“I laughed as long ago I did not”, with these words Anahí reacted. It should be noted that before sharing the funniest parodies in her video, the wife of Manuel Velasco revealed that that recipe was published long ago.

“Someone took the time to go to my page, subscribe, enter the videos, review all the ones I have there and that are almost a year old, until I find something to make a joke of,” he explained, and then he thanked her for making it a trend, ” The truth, thank you ».

Someone took the time to go to my page https://t.co/12b2J1ST6i subscribe, enter the videos, review all that I have there and they are almost a year old! Until I find something to make a joke. The truth thanks! 🙌🏻 – Anahi (@Anahi) April 21, 2020

After the clarification, the 36-year-old Mexican wanted to end the issue and made an announcement, “On issues that do matter, today we all need everyone. If you want to advertise your business or I can help you by publishing something here, how much with that ».

In matters that DO matter, today we all need everyone. If you want to advertise your business or I can help you by publishing something here, count on that. Write me. – Anahi (@Anahi) April 21, 2020

Although Anahí wanted to turn the page, the memes and some criticism continued. It was then, that the artist chose to silence her haters with humor and began to share the funniest videos.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9OHN9GMTVv – Anahi (@Anahi) April 22, 2020

«I have to confess to you that in the midst of all that we are living and days that have been very hard, in everyone’s life, I have laughed as long ago I did not. That video had been there for years and I had never paid attention to it, in fact, I blew it, “he said.

I have to confess to you that in the midst of everything that we are living and days that have been very hard in everyone’s life, I have laughed today as long ago I did not. That video was there for years and I had never paid attention to it, I actually blew it. 😂😂😂🙌🏻🙈 – Anahi (@Anahi) April 21, 2020

Apparently, Anahí was amused and that is why she continued to share phrases with which, clearly, she demonstrated how to deal with a situation like that and to continue with the interaction with her followers she wrote, “Follow me for more recipes.”

Even the mother of Manu and Emiliano He took advantage of the popularity of his recording to invite his fans to respect the confinement, “Stay home or I’ll send you some enrijoladas.”

Stay home or I’ll send you some beans. https://t.co/d9X7pXcslo – Anahi (@Anahi) April 21, 2020

In fact, he invited to continue with the theme, “What happened? Is it over? Uuuh … they can’t take anything,” he concluded.

What happened ?? It’s over ? 🤷‍♀️ uuuuuuhh…. nor can they bear anything. – Anahi (@Anahi) April 21, 2020

In one of Anahí’s last messages you could see that his spirit continued and also his thanks for all the popularity he gained. Well, at least we giggled for a little while. In the middle of the nightmare that we are living. They made my day. Thanks, Twitter ”, he expressed.

Well, at least we giggled for a little while. In the middle of the nightmare that we are living they made my day. Thanks Twitter. ❤️✌️ – Anahi (@Anahi) April 22, 2020

Four hours ago the ex RBD He had to make an announcement with which he showed his amazement and with emojis of laughter he wrote, «The page collapsed. No, it’s not a joke”.

The page collapsed. No, it’s not a joke. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6Jn362KJL6 – Anahi (@Anahi) April 22, 2020

Incidentally, in addition to the support of his fans also a famous came to the defense of the actress. It is nothing less than Alfonso Herrera.

Anahí’s former partner made an appearance on Twitter and best of all, he remembered again the magic of the relationship between Mía and Miguel, characters who were brought to life in the soap opera “Rebelde”.

😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/4oL17pNmFW – Anahi (@Anahi) April 22, 2020

