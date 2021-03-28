Anahí remembers teasing on television for health problems

Anahí’s life has been full of good and bad moments; However, the Mexican has always known how to be victorious in the face of adversity. One of those difficult episodes had to do with when the singer had to face anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder that she had a hard time overcoming and that was caused by a comment about her physique that she received from a Televisa producer at the beginning of her career. career.

Through a video that she shared on her networks, the exRBD made a call for conscience by collecting some fragments of that time in which the media made fun of her by making unfortunate comments about her disease, which greatly undermined her self-esteem. . “A brief history of why Televisa does not deserve Anahí. The best decision she could make was to resign from this company ”, reads the message that accompanies the clip made by one of her fans.

It was in 2008 that the artist collaborated with Televisa, in whose programs she appeared for years, to launch “If I Can, You Also”, a campaign dedicated to adolescents suffering from eating disorders. Despite this, Anahí decided to leave the television house due to the continuous harassment that she herself suffered in her own flesh.

Ay … 🥺. Well, what makes me happy is that in these times things have changed a lot. And that’s because more and more women take care of each other and unite. It is no longer so easy for something like this to happen. 💖🙌🏻🥰 https://t.co/ylsmguhZnV – Anahi (@Anahi) March 25, 2021

In response to that experience, Anahí expressed how she feels every time she remembers that dark stage: “What makes me happy is that, in these times, things have changed a lot. And that’s because more and more women take care of each other and unite. It is no longer so easy for something like this to happen, “he said.

The reaction of those closest to him, like his colleague Christian Chávez, did not wait and raised his voice in favor of his friend with a furious message.

“This video breaks my soul. Today this is called violence against women. I hope that those involved can see how much damage they did with their words and have the humility to apologize so that no more women live something like this, ”wrote the actor and singer.