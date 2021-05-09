Anahí ‘refused’ to work with Miguel Silvestre for this reason and today she regrets

“I just saw something that, of course, I never saw, because I have no idea, about the messages …” said the singer before being interrupted by her firstborn. And in another video he added: “what happened is that I had not seen some messages …”.

Finally, after several interruptions by little Manuel, Anahí explained: “The point is that they see what I just found, years ago and I never saw it.”

Then, the also actress placed the screenshot dated 2016 in which Silvestre expresses his admiration with the following message: “It would be a pleasure to work with you.”