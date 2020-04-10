“I wish I could have hugged you more. Rest in peace,” said the former RBD singer actress.

Anahí She is one of the Mexican singers and actresses who has been known to keep very close to her fans through social networks. And a few hours ago one of her closest friends passed away in New York, and the singer has reacted with tremendous pain and pain through Twitter.

José, your passage through this world was too short … fly high divine angel. To your family and friends, I embrace you with the heart. – Anahi (@Anahi) April 9, 2020

At the moment, according to international media reports, it is unknown what caused the death of José Durán, but his time in the world was not unnoticed by his idol, who today mourns his death: “I wish I could have hugged you more. Rest in peace, ”Anahí always said through Twitter.

Durán’s death is believed to have been caused by the coronavirus, but this has not been confirmed.

On the other hand, it is known that the actress and former RBD star remembered one of her great songs with the band and now all her loyal fans are singing with her acapella singing.

