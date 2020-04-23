Anahí makes another recipe go viral, now they are lettuce enchiladas, a real Chef | INSTAGRAM

Cooking the typical Mexican recipes is her passion. Anahí did not stay with the desire and shared with his faithful followers another practical recipe, (very Anahí-style) to perform in these moments of social isolation, indicating how delicious and nutritious they are. This time he decided to make enchiladas … of lettuce.

Arguing that she would prepare some “Very Mexican” enchiladas, the former member RBD proceeds to make some very peculiar organic chicken enchiladas, where the ingredients left more than one with much to think about, clearly, that is not the original enchilada recipe and very Mexican that everyone was waiting for.

After the endless number of memes and the countless criticisms of her famous enfrijoladas, the beautiful singer took this situation with great humor and shared another one of her tutorials, very proud.

“What do you think ??? I have another one !! (It is also an old video.) ‘If you don’t eat dairy, don’t put anything in it’ Pus ya… ”, wrote the actress on her official Twitter account, followed by the long-awaited clip, while preparing her incredible enchiladas.

What do you think ??? I have another one !! (It is also an old video.) “If you don’t eat dairy, don’t put anything in it” I already … pic.twitter.com/vJgzRgjRbX – Anahi (@Anahi)

April 22, 2020

Faced with the endless memes that rained down on her, criticizing and mocking her recipe for beans, she opted better for taking a deep breath and jokingly asked that they follow her on her kitchen channel, on YouTube, so that she could share with us more recipe that she has prepared for us.

Even several celebrities got on, followed the game to the users on the networks, such as Sofía Niño de Rivera, who wrote: “And after Anahi’s enrijoladas, Phase 3 is inaugurated.”

Well, at least we giggled for a little while. In the middle of the nightmare that we are living they made my day. Thanks Twitter. ❤️✌️ – Anahi (@Anahi)

April 22, 2020

To which the singer in response to that, wrote: “Stay home or I’ll send you some beans.” Sure taking it in the best way and having fun just like everyone else.

At the same time, the famous Chumel Torres applauded his reaction: “Bravísimo! This is how social networks are managed ”. Among others, these are just some of the best memes, as well as the new video.

Grateful for the good time they gave her with the comments and the memes, she had no better option than to write another Twett, clarifying that they made her day.

