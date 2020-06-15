© .Images

Media claim that the actress and singer are expecting twins

Anahí She became a mother for the second time on February 2, shortly after, she revealed through her podcast that she would like to recover her figure and even look better than she did before she got pregnant, but everything seems to indicate that she has already overcome her own expectations, because this Sunday he shared a series of images that prove it.

It was through one of her most recent publications where the singer showed how she looks 4 months after the birth of her youngest son.

Lying on the floor and shortly after performing her exercise routine is how the television star appears in the first image, while she later showed one of the exercises she performs to achieve a heart attack in a video, in the which includes the help of your baby, because with him in his arms he performs a series of squats to mark his muscles. « Every day counts », is how one of the images described.

Another of the posts that caused a stir this weekend, was a cute video of Emiliano, who once again stole the hearts of Internet users after posing before the camera with a huge smile, which was enjoyed by his young mother and his more than 7 million followers.

Who could not be left behind is Manu, the oldest son of the singer who also showed in the most tender way his skills. And it is that, while the boy appears sitting in front of a watercolor, it was like Anahí he presumed he has an artist in the family.