Sport continues to be affected by the health crisis in the coronavirus. This time, it is the Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes who recently announced that he will reduce his budget for the next season by 30% to minimize the economic impact on his entity.

The general manager, Alper Yilmaz, has made it official through a video conference: “We will reduce the budget for the next season by 30 or perhaps 40%. We have calculated that our losses will amount to 27 or 28%. In this way we will try to restructure the team in the best possible way. “

✅ Spotting a gap in the defense

✅ Lowering the shoulder

✅ Driving powerfully to the basket Vasilije Micic has quite the ‘Signature Move’! # EUROLEAGUEUNITED pic.twitter.com/aI42D89A9h – Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (-) (@EuroLeague) April 17, 2020

.